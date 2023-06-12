The Grandfather Ranger District, in partnership with several community partners is delighted to announce the grand opening of the newly constructed Bernard Mountain Trail on Friday, June 16. This trail marks an important milestone in the ongoing 42-mile trail expansion project in the Old Fort area. The collaborative efforts of Camp Grier's G5 Trail Collective, Eagle Market Streets Development Corporation, People on the Move Old Fort, and the U.S. Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District, known as the Catawba Vale Collaborative, have made this trail expansion possible.

Spanning over three miles the Bernard Mountain Trail descends nearly 1,000 feet from the edge of the Blue Ridge Mountains, following the rocky ridge parallel to Kitsuma. The trail designed for Intermediate Mountain biking and hiking connects from Bernard Mountain Road accessible via Mill Creek Road to the Point Lookout Greenway near the Old Fort Picnic Area. This new trail will offer a great new outdoor experience in an area already renowned for its trails. From atop Bernard Mountain, hikers and bikers will enjoy rocky features, all-season views, and lush forests. While classified as intermediate the trail also features technical sections and advanced alternate lines for mountain bikers. In contrast to the easier Gateway Trails, Bernard Mountain Trail is narrow singletrack with many rocky sections and steeper grades.

In conjunction with the trail opening a new parking area accommodating 10-15 cars has been established off Mill Creek Road to provide additional parking for hikers and bikers accessing from Ridgecrest. The distance from the new parking area to the bottom of the Point Lookout Greenway is approximately 4.6-miles. This includes 1.5-miles along the Forest Service gated Bernard Mountain Road. Bikers and runners can loop Bernard Mountain as a downhill trail with the Point Lookout climb for a total route of close to 9-miles. In contrast, hikers may prefer the 2-mile hike up to the Bernard Mountain peak from Point Lookout.

A public celebration will be held to celebrate the trail opening following a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 16 at 4:00 p.m. at the Old Fort Picnic Area, at the base of the Kitsuma Trail.