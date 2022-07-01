Nebo Truck Stop signs on as U-Haul dealer

U-Haul Company of North Carolina is pleased to announce that Nebo Truck Stop signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Nebo community.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.