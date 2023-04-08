This upcoming week is designated as National 911 Telecommunicator Week. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all the men and women who serve as 911 telecommunicators.

These dedicated professionals work quietly behind the scenes, answering emergency calls from people in our community who are facing their darkest hours. They remain calm, collected and professional while dealing with high-stress situations, all the while making sure that the right resources are responding to the call.

Their work is critical, and the responsibility they carry is tremendous. Last year, the McDowell County 911 Center processed over 84,000 calls from citizens and visitors of McDowell County. The McDowell 911 team is answering 99.5% of all 911 calls within 10 seconds. The state standard is to answer 90% of all calls within 10 seconds. 911 telecommunicators manage to keep their composure amidst chaos and provide vital assistance to people in need. They save countless lives, prevent injuries, and ensure that emergency calls are handled with the utmost expertise and care.

Every day, these individuals answer distressed calls from people who need assistance during some of the most challenging moments in their lives. They respond to each call with empathy and knowledge, understanding the urgency of the situation and providing the support needed to give the best possible outcome.

Please join me in celebrating these professionals and the work they do during National 911 Telecommunicator Week. It’s time to recognize the outstanding contributions made by the telecommunicators to our community and appreciate them for their unwavering dedication to public safety.

Thank you for your extraordinary work, 911 telecommunicators. Your service and sacrifice makes a significant difference in the lives of so many every day.