The USDA Forest Service released the final revised Nantahala Pisgah Forest plan that will guide future management of the national forests in western North Carolina.

“The forest plan is a framework to address incredibly complex challenges like climate change and invasive species, impacts from development on adjacent private lands, and high levels of visitor use,” said James Melonas, forest supervisor of the National Forests in North Carolina. “Ensuring our forest ecosystems are healthy and resilient is critical to long-term sustainability of all the habitats and ecosystem benefits on which we all depend.”

For a USDA video, click here.

Because a third of McDowell County is national forest land, the plan will have a big impact on how land within the county is protected and used.

The planning team developed a balanced plan that supports the multiple uses and benefits of national forests, including recreation, water, wilderness and wildlife habitat, healthy and resilient forests, and sustainable management, according to the forest service.

The new plan specifically emphasizes the ways people use the forest and the places that are important to them.

In developing the plan, the Forest worked with representatives of other agencies, local government, tribes, partner and collaborative groups and individuals to consider the best available science and various approaches to managing the forests.

“The revised plan has been developed with extensive input over many years,” said Melonas. “We appreciate the passion, creativity, and patience of all our partners and communities working with us to build a plan that reflects multiple values while ensuring our national forests are sustained for generations to come.”

Carolina Public Press has been following the process for years. To read that organization's take on the plan, click here.