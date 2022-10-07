N.C. Court of Appeals makes ruling on 2017 fatal wreck in McDowell

The N.C. Court of Appeals has affirmed that the death of truck driver who was killed in a July 2017 wreck on Coxes Creek Mountain in northern McDowell County was work-related and his family should be compensated.

On July 18, 2017, Toney A. Frye, 55, of Hickory was driving a dump truck filled with a load of asphalt for his employer, Hamrock, LLC.

As he drove south down Coxes Creek Mountain on a N.C. 226 north of Marion, his truck veered left of center and started to roll on its side.

As it fell over, the dump truck driven by Frye struck an oncoming yellow Honda sports car traveling northbound on N.C. 226.

Both Frye and a 15-year-old Morganton girl, a passenger in the sports car, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 43-year-old driver of the car was flown via MAMA helicopter to Mission Trauma Center in Asheville with serious injuries, according to previous reports.

On Nov. 8, 2021, the North Carolina Industrial Commission determined that Frye’s death was compensable under the Workers’ Compensation Act.

The commission entered an award of 500 weeks of death benefits, beginning from Frye’s date of death, to his children and next of kin James Frye, Anthony Frye and April Frye.

The commission also ordered that Hamrock, LLC and Carolina Mutual Insurance Co. pay Frye’s burial and funeral costs, not to exceed $10,000, as well as “all medical bills for decedent that were incurred as a result of his death.”

Hamrock, LLC and Carolina Mutual Insurance Co. appealed this determination. Their attorneys contended that Frye died of a heart attack before the wreck and this was not compensable.

The N.C. Court of Appeals did not agree with this assertion.

“In fact, there is competent evidence in the record to support the inference that losing control of the truck precipitated Decedent’s heart attack,” reads the judgment of the state Court of Appeals. “In his deposition, Dr. (Brent) Hall testified that a ‘stressful event’ such as losing control of a speeding truck ‘could predispose one to a heart attack.’ In addition, North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Justin Sanders, who oversaw the investigation of the accident, testified in his deposition that, based upon his measurements and analysis of the tire impressions made by Decedent’s truck leading up to the accident, it was his opinion that Decedent ‘was operating the vehicle’ and was ‘applying the brake(s)’ on the dump truck prior to the collision. Indeed, Trooper Sanders further testified that it was “obvious that (Decedent was) trying to control (the truck) and keep it in the road.”

The state Court of Appeals concluded the N.C. Industrial Commission made the proper decision in this case. “For the foregoing reasons, the Opinion and Award of the Full Commission is affirmed,” reads the court’s decision.