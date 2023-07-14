To meet local workforce development needs, McDowell Technical Community College announced last week the addition of new continuing education classes to begin later this month in the culinary and restaurant services field.

Maggie Prass, who was hired earlier this year to teach part-time culinary classes, will also teach the newly scheduled classes.

“Maggie is a great teacher,” said Stacy Buff, associate vice president for workforce development. “Her cake decorating classes have filled up each time we offered them over the last few weeks. It’s time now though, for us to branch out and offer more classes that prepare students to work in restaurants, catering and related areas where there is such a strong demand.”

Beginning cake decorating

MTCC’s new culinary classes are the result of a partnership with Foothills Food Hub in Marion, located at The Hub, a nonprofit facility started by Nebo Crossing Church. Currently all classes in the college’s culinary program are being offered in the new kitchen at Foothills Food Hub and this is where Prass' office is located.

Foothills and McDowell Tech will work closely with local farmers and local restaurants to offer culinary classes that focus on local produce and locally sourced meats. Prass and staff from Foothills have met with local farmers to plan how to incorporate their offerings in the new curriculum. Having been in 4-H for 12 years, she was already acquainted with many of these producers, and she looks forward to having a new working relationship with them as an adult. 4-H is a youth development organization that frequently promotes agriculture awareness and education.

MTCC will also soon restart offering ServSafe certification courses, as North Carolina law requires every foodservice establishment to have a certified manager on duty at all times.

Prass is a graduate of McDowell High School and Johnson and Wales University, known worldwide for their expertise in high-end culinary programs. As a McDowell High student, Prass also took general education classes in the college dual enrollment program, Career and College Promise, at McDowell Tech. She holds both an Associate Degree in Culinary Arts and an Associate Degree in Baking and Pastry from Johnson and Wales. She is currently finishing her last two classes in Johnson and Wales’ bachelor’s program in food and beverage entrepreneurship. She is considering a master’s degree in hospitality management in the future.

The daughter of Tim Clark and Amy Washburn and stepdaughter of Joe Washburn, Prass grew up in Marion, so beginning her job at McDowell Tech is a homecoming of sorts for her. Prior to returning to Marion, she worked at Best Impressions Catering in Charlotte as a chef attendee and pastry chef. She was also deli manager for an Earthfare store in Charlotte. Currently, she works at Earthfare in Asheville, in addition to teaching classes at McDowell Tech. Since 2012, Prass has also worked at Quality Adult Care, where she continues to work in a local group home as needed.

Maggie and her husband, Clay Prass, have also been part of the Marion Craft Stroll, selling baked goods, fresh bread, cupcakes and cookies. Sourdough bread is one of her specialties.

Although the college will offer a variety of culinary classes, Prass' first love will always be baking and pastry.

“I love how technical it is and the intricacy of some of the designs used in decorating baked goods and pastries. People eat with their eyes first,” she said. “I’m really good at plating and decorating, visual elements in the culinary world.”

The popularity of her cake decorating classes is proof of her expertise in this area.

“We look forward to growing the college’s culinary offerings with our partners at Foothills Food Hub,” said Dr. Brian S. Merritt, MTCC president. “We are glad that Maggie has come home to Marion to share her expertise with our students and help us build our local workforce in the restaurant and catering world. I look forward to enjoying more locally-sourced foods and regional cuisine in local restaurants as our program expands and places graduates in these businesses.”

To register for upcoming classes or get more information about future Continuing Education classes, visit www.mcdowelltech.edu/ce.