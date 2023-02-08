Stacy Buff, associate vice president of workforce development at McDowell Tech, just completed his first full month as the new president of the North Carolina Community College Adult Educators Association.

This is a group composed of continuing education and workforce development instructors, administrators and support staff in the North Carolina Community College System.

He is the 58th president in the association’s history, succeeding Renita D. Allen Dawson, vice-president of workforce continuing education services and community engagement at Wayne Community College.

“I truly enjoy serving on the North Carolina Community College Adult Educators Association Board of Directors and look forward to leading this group over the next two years,” said Buff.

He was first elected to the board in 2019 as one of two senior continuing education representatives, and in 2020, he was elected to serve as president-elect for the association. He assumed his new role as president on Jan. 1 of this year.

“I am honored to be given this opportunity and will strive to continue to build upon the great organization that those before me have created,” he said. “As we move forward in 2023, it is my goal to update our association website, bring back our quarterly newsletter and build upon engagement with all of our members across the state’s 58 community colleges.”

“Our association will also serve as your catalyst to the North Carolina Community College System Office,” he told the association members. “We have already re-initiated regional senior continuing education administrators meetings and have scheduled 2023 regional meetings. There is still much work to be done, but I know that your association board of directors is up to the challenge. Again, I look forward to serving as your NCCCAEA president for 2023-2024.”

About the N.C. Community College Adult Educators Association

According to the group’s Website, the N.C. Community College System Adult Educator’s Association was established in 1965 with Fodie Hodges of Lenoir Community College serving as the group’s first president. Since its establishment, the association has remained the premiere organization representing North Carolina’s community college adult educators in continuing education, workforce development, customized industry training, small business education, college and career readiness, public safety education, and human resource development training.

The association provides leadership for the advancement of adult education in North Carolina; to vigorously promote the concept of continued, lifelong learning for all citizens; to promote sound management practices in the areas of the adult education curriculum, instructor training, certification, accreditation, and permanent record-keeping; and to encourage quality work performance and professionalism by all adult educators.

Full membership is open to full-time or part-time continuing education instructors, administrators, and support staff employed in the North Carolina Community College System. Associate, and honorary memberships are also available.

As president of the group, Buff will lead the association’s board of directors, who are responsible for adopting policies, procedures, and guidelines to ensure the continuing responsible and effective operation of the association.