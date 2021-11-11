MTCC, Gateway Wellness Foundation partner for Construction Trades Academy. Will build homes in McDowell.

“We are excited to partner with McDowell Tech and Dogwood Health Trust in funding the Construction Trades Academy at McDowell Tech and managing the housing development project that is associated with it,” said Norman Guthrie, Chair of the Board of Directors for Gateway Wellness Foundation. “Our goal as a board is to identify and implement constructive solutions to address community needs in areas like housing, education and job creation, and we are confident that this partnership will result in strong and measurable results in all three areas.”

Admission to the program is coordinated by the Continuing Education Department at McDowell Tech. There are no specific admissions requirements for the program, but students must officially apply and register for the program as soon as possible.

Online registration will be available soon, but for now, students may register by contacting Buff at 828-652-0663 or by emailing him at sebuff74@go.mcdowelltech.edu .

For students enrolling in the Construction Trades Academy for the upcoming semester, the college has Learn and Grow Scholarships and other funding to cover tuition and any books or manuals that may be required in the classes.

“You can’t beat a program like this,” said Buff. “The training is short-term. Tuition and books are initially free, there is part-time, paid employment while you’re in school—if you choose to participate—and employers are clamoring to hire graduates with this kind of training. It’s a win-win for our community!”