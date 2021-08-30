MTCC announces winners of inaugural alumni awards

“Shirley loves McDowell County and she loved MTCC,” said Breanna Wilson, co-worker during Brown’s time at McDowell Tech. “She spent countless hours working hard to make MTCC a great place. I have seen few people who have shown the type of loyalty and dedication that she has shown to the growth and development of our college. She spent over 34 years of her life dedicating her time, energy and love for this campus to make it a better place.”

Julie Padgett, a co-worker who first met Shirley when Julie was working for the NC Extension Service. “Her professionalism in the community was noteworthy. She was always kind and offered practical insight into issues that involved our county and its needs…. She was proud of (this) school and it was obvious to anyone who watched her in action. She always made decisions that would ultimately make it shine to others.”

Outstanding Alumni Award (College Transfer): Rodney Wheeler ‘00

Rodney attended McDowell Tech after several years of service in the United States military. After graduating from the college, he went on to further his education at the bachelor’s and master’s degree levels and completed NC teacher licensure. He taught school for several years before being named an assistant principal, first at McDowell High School and then East McDowell Middle School.