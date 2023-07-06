With the Fourth of July holiday now over, McDowell Technical Community College is gearing up for a series of short-term Continuing Education and Workforce Development Classes to complement a wide range of curriculum classes which are scheduled to begin in mid-to-late August.

Thanks to grant funding from organizations like Golden Leaf Foundation and others, the college is able to offer a limited number of need-based scholarships in some of the career-focused programs, mostly in healthcare and public service areas.

While the largest number of skilled trades and manufacturing classes (e.g. HVAC/Refrigeration, Construction Trades, Graphics, Machining/CAD, Mechatronics, Nurse Aide I, Plumbing, Residential Electricity, Sports Medicine and others) will begin in mid-August, several important classes will begin within the next few days or weeks.

“Even though it’s summer, we are open for business and moving full-steam ahead,” said Stacy Buff, Associate Vice-President of Workforce Development at McDowell Tech. “We have scheduled a number of high-demand vocational classes for those who want to prepare for a new career, as well as other classes for those who want to focus on some type of personal development.”

The list of classes being offered include Healthcare Billing and Coding, Class 1: Diagnosis Coding on July 10. Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and evening classes for paramedic both start on August 8. There is a mandatory orientation for both programs on July 11. Students who miss this deadline may contact Eugene Edwards to request special permission to complete an individual orientation.

Basic Law Enforcement Training, Day Program, begins on August 7 (An evening program will also begin on August 28) Due to required paperwork and agency sponsorship requirements, students are encouraged to begin the process immediately to avoid missing the deadline for applications.

Other workforce classes that are shorter in nature and are not eligible for scholarship funding, but are reasonably priced, based on the number of contact hours for each program. Those include a Notary Public begins on July 15. American Heart Association CPR and Basic Life Saving for Healthcare Providers begins on July 19 and August 23 (choose one only). And a Culinary Arts and Restaurant Career Training class will be provided with dates to be announced soon.

Personal Development classes scheduled over the rest of the summer include Furniture Repair and Refinishing begins on July 11, Furniture Building and Repurposing begins on July 13. Motorcycle Safety Basic Rider Course begins on August 12, taking this course may eliminate the need to take the riding portion of the DMV motorcycle endorsement test.

And finally a defensive driving course will be offered at various times of the summer and fall. For those who have received a traffic citation, completing this course may result in a reduction of charges and subsequent insurance points, but not all citations are eligible to participate in this program.

To register for any of these classes, visit www.mcdowelltechconed.com