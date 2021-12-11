Mr. MHS pageant raises $38,680 to help families in need

On Saturday, Dec. 4, the McDowell High School Student Council Leadership class and DECA chapter hosted the seventh annual Mr. MHS pageant at East McDowell Middle School.

The pageant was in honor of the families of Ceara Carmack, Amanda Crisp and Vicky Stinson. Students set a goal to raise $24,000 for these three families and exceeded their goal by more than $14,000 with a total of $38,680. This is an increase of $16,680 over last year’s pageant.

Each contestant raised at least $200 to compete, Student Council members raised $100 each and the girls accompanying the boys in the pageant raised at least $50. That money, along with the generous donations of individuals and local businesses, helped make this year’s pageant the most successful one yet, according to a news release.

The Mr. MHS Pageant began seven years ago in an effort to help raise funds for families within the school community that have suffered a great loss or are dealing with major medical issues. Families are nominated by employees in the McDowell County School system and voted on by members of the McDowell High School Student Council and DECA Chapter. Families are chosen based on need.