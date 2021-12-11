Mr. MHS pageant raises $38,680 to help families in need

On Saturday, Dec. 4, the McDowell High School Student Council Leadership class and DECA chapter hosted the seventh annual Mr. MHS pageant at East McDowell Middle School.
The pageant was in honor of the families of Ceara Carmack, Amanda Crisp and Vicky Stinson. Students set a goal to raise $24,000 for these three families and exceeded their goal by more than $14,000 with a total of $38,680. This is an increase of $16,680 over last year’s pageant.
Each contestant raised at least $200 to compete, Student Council members raised $100 each and the girls accompanying the boys in the pageant raised at least $50. That money, along with the generous donations of individuals and local businesses, helped make this year’s pageant the most successful one yet, according to a news release.
The Mr. MHS Pageant began seven years ago in an effort to help raise funds for families within the school community that have suffered a great loss or are dealing with major medical issues. Families are nominated by employees in the McDowell County School system and voted on by members of the McDowell High School Student Council and DECA Chapter. Families are chosen based on need.
“I am blown away by the amount we were able to raise this year,” said Student Council and DECA Advisor Alison Garrett said. “I can’t thank our community enough for their generous donations to this event. Every student involved in this event worked so hard to accomplish their goal and made this our best pageant yet. What makes this pageant so special is that our students get to take control and shine. We had 31 boys compete this year and the fact that they surpassed their goal by that much is just incredible. It is such a privilege to work with these young people every day.”
Mr. MHS is a student-run event. Students are in charge backstage, students choreograph the opening dance, write the script, create the programs, design T-shirts and posters, choose decorations, ask businesses for donations and run the show. This pageant is a fantastic way to showcase what students in our community are capable of when given the opportunity.
Four-year contestant and winner of the “All-In Award” Jesse Barrier said “This is the biggest and most impactful event I have been a part of throughout my educational career. I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to give back to my community and for the friendships I have formed.”
Three-year contestant and Mr. MHS winner Jake Marsh said “This has been the highlight of my senior year. This is something that I will share with my children as my favorite high school experience. I feel very undeserving, yet blessed to receive this award. I have never been more proud to be a Titan.”
This year’s theme was “Mr. MHS: Saturday Night Smackdown.” Contestants competed in two “wears” as well as a talent competition. The wears portion included contestants showing who their wrestling alter-ego would be and who were their favorite dynamic duos. Talents ranged from crowd favorite original acts like “Buff Ballet,” a rendition of Brad Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her” and John Denver’s “Take Me Home Country Roads,” a Victor Borge piano skit, an act from the Blues Brothers, a performance of “Tight Pants,” and a hilarious SNL skit “Brothers,” according to the news release.
The following contestants won awards in the categories below:
Mr. MHS: Jake Marsh
People’s Choice: Joseph Moss
Mr. Sexy Legs: Eli Elliott
Mr. Money Maker: Jake Marsh (raised more than $2,000)
Family’s Choice: Sidney Garrison & Shawn Wild
Mr. All-In (Four-Year Award): Jesse Barrier
Mr. Congeniality: Tyler Tran
Top Five: Sidney Garrison, Thomas Laws, Jake Marsh, Luke Roberts, Shawn Wild
The winner of Mr. MHS is voted on by four judges from the school system. This year’s judges were Julie Grindstaff, Leslie Hester, Samuel Roy and Edwin Spivey. The pageant is student directed and run under the supervision of their teacher and advisor, Alison Garrett.
This year, Student Council member and Student Body Treasurer Cameran Young served as the backstage director. Marlee Franklin, Jayden Pupoh, Claudia Taylor, Selena Vargas-Bucio and Zack Whitson acted as stage managers. Harper Webb helped with sound and Carly Combs, Ashton Kirkland, Vanessa Maya-Alcala and Talma Parker worked front-of-the-house and were responsible for the set design. Student Council members and DECA officers Gannon Molumby and Avery Taylor entertained the audience as the emcees for the evening. The event T-shirt and posters were designed by DECA officer and Mr. MHS contestant Tyler Tran. All posters, banners and shirts were printed by Pressley Made Graphic Design Studios. Pressley Made also printed and donated the full color programs for the show. Students in the MHS Student Council class along with DECA chapter members were in charge of planning the event, although the event itself fell under the leadership of Cameran Young.
The following students competed in the pageant along with their escorts:
Senior Contestants
Jesse Barrier, escorted by Hannah Wyatt; Michael Ellis, escorted by Aubrey Harris; Hank Everson, escorted by Cadence Laurie; Sidney Garrison, escorted by Lily Williams; Ethan Hensley, escorted by Mallory Kelly; Levi Lawing, escorted by Kelsy McPeters; Thomas Laws, escorted by Allison Proctor; Gabe Marsh, escorted by Olivia Brown; Jake Marsh, escorted by Mackenzie Waugh; Joseph Moss, escorted by Caroline Lanier; Luke Roberts, escorted by Josie Morgan; Ty Smith, escorted by Landry Kazee; Tyce Thompson, escorted by Kaylee Loftis; Shawn Wild, escorted by Eliza Davis.
Junior Contestants
McKye Bramblett, escorted by Daize Comer; Ricky Carr, escorted by Tatum Garrett; Caden Gettys, escorted by Carmen Ramirez; Wyatt Thompson, escorted by Abby McMahan; Tyler Tran, escorted by Kaylyn Fairchild; Silas Walker, escorted by Gracie Rice.
Sophomore Contestants
Zach Beam, escorted by Cassidy Harper; Eli Elliott, escorted by Maris Suttles; Nicholas Holland, escorted by Emma Washburn; Marshall Lamb, escorted by Macey Allison; Jackson Marsh, escorted by Addison Cunningham; James Price, escorted by Emerson Pressley; Hayden Trantham, escorted by Tessa Ross.
Freshman Contestants
Jaxson Day, escorted by Taylor Ledbetter; Hayden Haynes, escorted by Stella White; Avery Hollifield, escorted by Dymon Loftis; Sebastian Tzoc Nicolas, escorted by Darla Loftis
The McDowell High School Student Council class and DECA members would like to thank the following businesses and organizations who have donated financially or have given items to be included in our raffle baskets. These businesses and organizations are:
A & D Thrift, Alliance Insurance—Jamie Parker, Amanda’s Country Market, Appalachian Stone Company, Appalachian Trading Post, Auria Solutions, Backyard Creations, Bantam Chef, Beam Funeral Home, Bessie’s Diner, Blue Ridge Pipe and Supply, Brandi Vetter Insurance Agency, Carolina Cleaning Service, Cato, Chance of Sprinkles, Community Engagement Program, Countryside BBQ, Eastfield Global Magnet School, East McDowell Middle School, Eddie’s Pizza and Pasta, Fire and Ice Trading Company LLC, Flavors on Main General Store, Foothills Community School, Foothills Highland Games, Foothills Cleaning & Restoration, Frisbees Inc, Gameheads and Vinyl Junkies, Gateway Fire & Safety, Glenwood Elementary School, Heritage Wrestling Alliance, Irma’s Produce, Iron Peddlers, J Hartman’s Restaurant, Jewelry Connection LTD, Kevin Silver, D.D.S., L&B Furniture, Link Hot Dogs, Marion Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Marion Credit Co, Marion East Community Forum, Marion Elementary School, Marion Hot Wheelz, Marion Pharmacy, Mcclure Timber Inc., McDaniel Insurance Agency, McDowell Academy for Innovation, McDowell Community Engagement, McDowell County Parks & Recreation, McDowell County Schools Head Start & Early Head Start, McDowell Electric and Plumbing Supply, McDowell Early College, McDowell High School, McDowell Virtual Academy, Mi Pueblito, Mountain Lake Realty, Nail Expo, Nara Express, Nebo Elementary School, Nopales, North Cove Elementary, Old Fort Community Forum, Old Fort Elementary School, Patterson’s Amish Furniture, Pepsi, Inc., Perfection First Carpet Cleaning, People On The Move For Old Fort, Pleasant Gardens Elementary School, Pressley Made Graphic Design Studios, Rhonda Silver Real Estate Group, Riverside Convenience Store, Roots Salon, Rosie’s Dream Salon & Spa, SOS Custom Network, Samir’s Enterprise LLC, Sally Boseman Mcclure CPA, Shear Illusions—Lacey Ruiz, Sunkist Tanning, State Employees Credit Union, Studio 1, Titan Pizza, The Enchanted Oak, Inc, Table Rock Quarries Inc., The Fruit Of Her Hands Boutique, The HOCO Moms, The Marion Wing Factory, Darren Waugh, CPA, Webb Home Inspections, Westmoreland Funeral Home, West Marion Community Forum, West Marion Elementary School, West McDowell Middle School, Whitson Realty, Woodlawn Tire and Alignment, Corpening Memorial YMCA, Zaxby’s