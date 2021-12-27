More McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19, another person dies since Dec. 20

COVID-19 continues to take a toll locally and across the nation as experts plead with people to get their vaccines and boosters to protect themselves and others.
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 62 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, Dec. 24 and another person has died.
And on Friday, Dec. 24, McDowell reported 75 people had tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday, Dec. 20.
At the time of Monday’s report, there were 183 individuals in quarantine, 8,973 out of quarantine and 147 deaths. On Friday, Dec. 24, there were 176 individuals in quarantine, 8,919 out of quarantine and 146 deaths.
McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate for both dates remains at 6.8%, according to a news release.
Foothills Health District press releases have transitioned to twice weekly, Mondays and Fridays. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard continues to be updated each day (Monday-Friday) and can be found by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
COVID-19 testing information:
Testing locations as of Dec. 27 are as follows:
• Andor Labs: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointment required
• CVS Pharmacy: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., appointments are required
• Prescription Pad of Marion: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. appointments are preferred but not required
• McDowell Medical Associates: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., no appointment required
• Mission My Care Now: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., no appointment required
• Lake James Urgent Care: open 24/7. Phone consultation required 828-707-7272
COVID-19 vaccine information:
Vaccine locations for today, Dec. 27 are as follows:
• CVS Pharmacy, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., no appointment required
• Ingles Pharmacy, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., no appointment required
• Prescription Pad of Marion, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., no appointment required. In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, the dose for children 5 and up, rapid, at-home, and PCR testing options, Prescription Pad of Marion on North Main Street is now offering an additional option in the fight against the pandemic: monoclonal antibody treatments.
These are not vaccines, but they are injections used to treat infected patients or patients who have been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 positive person.
Anyone interested in learning more information about any of their services, qualifications needed, and scheduling a curbside or drive-thru visit is encouraged to call them at 828-659-9727.
Email requests for additional information can be directed to rxpadofmarion@gmail.com.
• Walmart Pharmacy, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., no appointment required
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. Vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
• Friday, Jan. 7 from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department. To make an appointment, call the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 24,504 (56% of residents ages 5 and older)