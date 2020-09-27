Mission Hospital McDowell prioritizes patient safety

Patient safety is at the core of everything we do at Mission Hospital McDowell (MHM). In recognition of World Patient Safety Day (Sept. 17), we’re highlighting this month the many layers of safety-oriented protocol and systems in place that exist here at MHM to create a safety and solution-focused culture of continued learning.

Broadly, patient safety encompasses countless patient care safeguards that are woven into all of our processes, including infection prevention, facility safety, team member safety, and more. Ensuring our patients’ safety means wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) according to infection prevention guidelines while within the hospital and caring for patients, properly evaluating each patient’s level of illness, continuously focusing on provider-to-patient communication, and holding periodic hospital-wide and department level safety drills. Because safety is our priority, short morning meetings called “Safety Huddles,” are held by leadership, where management and staff debrief on patient care and any possible safety concerns for the day.

Megan Mise is MHM’s Quality and Safety Manager and Equity Compliance Coordinator, and has an extensive background in risk management. She sums up the hospital’s patient safety philosophy nicely: “Our goal is to create a culture of safety in our organization where staff are empowered and accountable regarding concerns they see or have around patient safety. Our hospital’s leaders encourage them to share their concerns in order to ensure that corrections and accommodations are made.” She notes that they’ve worked hard as an organization to allow all staff to feel comfortable with identifying process failures. This isn’t just when a mistake of some sort happens either. It may be observing the potential for one, or a “near miss,” as well as maintaining an environment where, first and foremost, learning is valued.