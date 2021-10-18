 Skip to main content
Mission Health donates trauma kits to McDowell County Schools
101021-mmn-nws-hospitalschool-p1.jpg

Pictured, left to right are Ashley McCartha, McDowell County Schools Director of Student Services; Kimberly Freeman, RN, Mission Hospital McDowell Community Connections; Gail Ellis, RN, East McDowell Middle School; Jerald DeLaGarza, MD, Mission Hospital McDowell Pediatrics; Mark Garrett, Superintendent, McDowell County Schools; Carol Wolfenbarger, CEO for Mission Hospital McDowell; Tracy Gates, Mission Trauma Outreach Coordinator; Jackie Gosnell, Mission Director, Trauma / ACNO; Anthony Horton, North American Rescue.

 SUBMITTED

 Mission Health has made a significant donation to provide preparedness for area schools by giving more than 550 Stop the Bleed kits to the McDowell County school system.

Stop the Bleed (STB) is a national initiative begun in 2011 as a way to heighten the public’s awareness of, and ability to respond to, immediate life threats posed by major arterial bleeding.

“Mission Health is proud to be part of a community effort to stop preventable deaths by supplying our schools with these lifesaving kits and with training to use them from our Mission Trauma Team,” said Greg Lowe, President, HCA Healthcare North Carolina Division.

On Oct. 4, over 550 “Stop the Bleed” trauma kits were delivered to the McDowell County School System, giving enough kits to provide one for each classroom across the school system.

More than 4,300 kits at a cost of almost $200,000 are being given by Mission Health to schools in Buncombe, Macon, Mitchell and McDowell counties.

Stop the Bleed is intended to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. These kits are designed to be used by anyone present at an emergency to stop or significantly slow loss of blood at the point of injury.

"We know that moments matter in emergencies and having these kits in all our classrooms and on every bus will help ensure we are equipped for situations that might arise, said Mark Garrett, McDowell County School Superintendent. “McDowell County Schools is very appreciative of this generous donation from Mission Heath."

The McDowell County staff are required to train to use these kits; most staff members have already undergone this lifesaving training with the Mission Trauma Team at no cost; there will be further opportunities to train this fall with the Mission Trauma Team.

