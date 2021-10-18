Mission Health donates trauma kits to McDowell County Schools

Mission Health has made a significant donation to provide preparedness for area schools by giving more than 550 Stop the Bleed kits to the McDowell County school system.

Stop the Bleed (STB) is a national initiative begun in 2011 as a way to heighten the public’s awareness of, and ability to respond to, immediate life threats posed by major arterial bleeding.

“Mission Health is proud to be part of a community effort to stop preventable deaths by supplying our schools with these lifesaving kits and with training to use them from our Mission Trauma Team,” said Greg Lowe, President, HCA Healthcare North Carolina Division.

On Oct. 4, over 550 “Stop the Bleed” trauma kits were delivered to the McDowell County School System, giving enough kits to provide one for each classroom across the school system.

More than 4,300 kits at a cost of almost $200,000 are being given by Mission Health to schools in Buncombe, Macon, Mitchell and McDowell counties.

Stop the Bleed is intended to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. These kits are designed to be used by anyone present at an emergency to stop or significantly slow loss of blood at the point of injury.