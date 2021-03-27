 Skip to main content
MISSING MCDOWELL MAN: Help find 74-year-old Robert Gouge
MISSING MCDOWELL MAN: Help find 74-year-old Robert Gouge

Robert Linzy Gouge is missing from the area of U.S. 221 North and Crosscut Drive in Woodlawn.

Gouge was last seen Friday evening around 6:30 p.m.  Gouge is described as a white male, 5'7 weighing between 150-180 pounds last seen wearing blue jeans, boots, and an unknown-colored t-shirt. The family describes  Gouge as currently having a full bushy beard.

He is known to walk the 221 North area of Woodlawn. If anyone has seen Gouge please contact communications at 828-652-4000.

Robert Gouge
