MISSING MCDOWELL MAN: Help find 74-year-old Robert Gouge

Robert Linzy Gouge is missing from the area of U.S. 221 North and Crosscut Drive in Woodlawn.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gouge was last seen Friday evening around 6:30 p.m. Gouge is described as a white male, 5'7 weighing between 150-180 pounds last seen wearing blue jeans, boots, and an unknown-colored t-shirt. The family describes Gouge as currently having a full bushy beard.

He is known to walk the 221 North area of Woodlawn. If anyone has seen Gouge please contact communications at 828-652-4000.