Mica Town Brewing opens its Nebo location

Mica Town Brewing, McDowell County’s first craft brewery, has brought its beer to Nebo.
First opened on New Year’s Eve in 2017, Mica Town Brewing is owned and operated by Jason Snyder and Emily Causey. The original location is at 25 Brown Drive in downtown Marion. This brewery turned out to be a big success for Marion and since then has attracted numerous thirsty patrons.
Like other downtown Marion establishments, it is a place where folks can gather and relax and enjoy quality craft brews. They include such popular ones as the Mount Ida IPA, the Stumptown Stout, the Jacktown Brown, the Silver Lining Kolsch and the Hole in One Lime Kolsch.
In addition, Causey has organized several highly successful special events such as the pub and grub crawls, which have done much to revitalize downtown Marion. Mica Town has hosted blood drives, celebrations of Oktoberfest and New Year’s Eve and gingerbread house-making events for children. The brewery was honored as Marion’s Small Business of the Year in 2020.
Snyder and Causey wanted to expand their successful operation and looked for a second location that offered space for more outdoor seating and additional tanks for making the beer. They found what they were looking for with a former convenience store building at 311 N.C. 126 in Nebo.
Snyder and Causey purchased this building and had it renovated for their second and bigger location.
After much effort, Mica Town Brewing Nebo opened its doors on Friday.
“Exciting news to share!” reads the Facebook page. “Today we will open our Nebo location. Our opening day will also be our training session so be patient with us. We’re just too excited to wait anymore!”
In no time, patrons showed up to enjoy Mica Town’s second place. The tanks for brewing beer were moved out of the Marion building, which is now a taproom. That provided more seating room inside the 25 Brown Drive location. Snyder and his staff are producing Mica Town’s beer in Nebo.
“It’s a great thing for us because we expanded production, more space to produce more beer to supply both taprooms in downtown Marion and now in Nebo and our wholesale accounts,” said Causey to The McDowell News.
The Nebo location is closer to Lake James and the communities around the lake. There are picnic tables for outdoor seating. Customers are welcome to bring their dogs.
“We are happy to be a new community member out here in Nebo and hope to build a little economic development out here,” said Snyder, Causey’s husband and brewer.
Mica Town Brewing Nebo is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 2 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, according to its Facebook page.
Mica Town Brewing was able to open in Nebo thanks to Senate Bill 290, which was signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper. Part XXI states the owner of a brewery permit may “regardless of the results of any local malt beverage election, sell the malt beverages owned by the brewery at the brewery for on- or off-premise consumption…” The owner must obtain the appropriate permit from the state ABC Commission, which is based in Raleigh, according to the state law.
For McDowell County, this meant any community outside of Marion can legally have a brewery where its products will be served and sold. The law applies to other communities across North Carolina, whether they were considered “dry” or not. It enabled Hillman Beer to open a second location in Old Fort. The N.C. ABC Commission does not consider McDowell to be a dry county, according to its Web site.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/micatownbrewingnebo.