Mica Town Brewing opens its Nebo location

Mica Town Brewing, McDowell County’s first craft brewery, has brought its beer to Nebo.

First opened on New Year’s Eve in 2017, Mica Town Brewing is owned and operated by Jason Snyder and Emily Causey. The original location is at 25 Brown Drive in downtown Marion. This brewery turned out to be a big success for Marion and since then has attracted numerous thirsty patrons.

Like other downtown Marion establishments, it is a place where folks can gather and relax and enjoy quality craft brews. They include such popular ones as the Mount Ida IPA, the Stumptown Stout, the Jacktown Brown, the Silver Lining Kolsch and the Hole in One Lime Kolsch.

In addition, Causey has organized several highly successful special events such as the pub and grub crawls, which have done much to revitalize downtown Marion. Mica Town has hosted blood drives, celebrations of Oktoberfest and New Year’s Eve and gingerbread house-making events for children. The brewery was honored as Marion’s Small Business of the Year in 2020.

Snyder and Causey wanted to expand their successful operation and looked for a second location that offered space for more outdoor seating and additional tanks for making the beer. They found what they were looking for with a former convenience store building at 311 N.C. 126 in Nebo.