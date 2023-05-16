May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the McDowell County Health Coalition, in partnership with the McDowell Chamber of Commerce and the Corpening Memorial YMCA, has organized an awareness event on Thursday, May 18.

Dinner by Dora’s will be served at 5 p.m. and the program will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the YMCA Pavilion, 348 Grace Corpening Drive, Marion.

This event will feature enlightening perspectives and key educational and resourceful takeaways. Presentations will focus on youth, resources and resiliency techniques. Centro-Unido Latino-Americano will share information on their new youth-focused program, according to a news release.

“The mental health program structure explores six different areas and we believe that the self-care and healing area will be two that will be shared at the May 18th awareness event,” CULA Executive Director Margarita Ramirez said.

Resilient McDowell, a key initiative and working group through the Health Coalition, will highlight programming and resiliency techniques while representatives from Carenet will provide information on resources that families can utilize to fight this mental health crisis.

A growing list of championing partners like the city of Marion’s Police Department, McDowell Technical Community College and McDowell County School System, understand that a mentally healthy McDowell County means a productive community and this translates into better equipped youth and workforce.

Kim Effler, president and CEO of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, is a proponent of local business and this means the workforce at large. The Chamber is invested in our community, using the workforce and business development, as the catalyst for a mentally healthy McDowell.

The McDowell County Health Coalition’s, Resilient McDowell, is focused on building up a resilient and trauma informed McDowell County while providing a collaborative approach to fight the mental health crisis, according to the news release.

“In its most concise state, the Coalition is ‘Building a Culture of Resilience in McDowell County’ and this is a generational initiative to raise awareness of and reduce stigma around the importance of mental and emotional wellbeing,” said Toby Bramblett, chair of the Health Coalition.

Please consider joining, showing your support, as we end the stigma associated with mental health and build mental wellness with community.

The McDowell County Health Coalition connects, convenes, collaborates, and creates opportunities for whole-person health in the McDowell community, according to its mission.

Find more information on the McDowell County Health Coalition at, www.mcdowellhealthcoalition.com.