McDowell's known COVID-19 cases nearing 5,500. Health officials say 78 people have died

First dose vaccine appointments can be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. The next Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic is to be held Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at the McDowell County Health Department. This clinic is open for anyone 12 years old and older. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is needed. Homebound residents who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound residents can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home, according to the news release.