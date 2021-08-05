McDowell's known COVID-19 cases nearing 5,500. Health officials say 78 people have died

New COVID-19 cases were again in the double digits on Thursday.
The McDowell County Health Department reported 18 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive.
That brought the total number of positives to 5,473 in McDowell County since the pandemic began last year. At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 199 individuals in quarantine, 5,196 out of quarantine and 78 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate was listed Thursday at 20.7%, according to a news release.
North Carolina reported more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday — the highest one-day increase in months, according to the North Carolina DHHS COVID-19 dashboard.
The state reported 4,331 new cases Thursday, the News & Observer of Raleigh said in a story. The last time more than 4,000 cases were reported was Feb. 13, when 4,130 cases were reported.
There were 3,413 cases reported Wednesday. New cases stayed at about 2,200 on Monday and Tuesday. Positive case numbers tend to be lower on Monday and Tuesday due to fewer tests being performed over the weekend, as shown by the Daily Tests analysis on the NCDHHS dashboard.
There are 1,651 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state, up 71 from Wednesday’s 1,580. Hospitalizations have increased every day since July 9, when 409 people were hospitalized.
There are currently 388 adult ICU COVID-19 patients. On July 5, there were 388 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.
There were also 24 new deaths reported Wednesday, a figure the state hasn’t reported since late May. So far, 13,724 people have died from COVID-19 in North Carolina. The seven day average deaths was 13 on Tuesday and remained the same as of Wednesday.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by going to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html. Due to dramatic increases in COVID-19 infections across McDowell County, press releases have been transitioned back to Monday-Friday. McDowell County continues to see widespread community transmission of COVID-19.
The vast majority of these cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people are very vulnerable to the more contagious and dangerous delta variant of COVID-19 that is spreading across North Carolina. If you are not vaccinated, health officials strongly encourage you to get your vaccine as soon as possible.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Wal-Mart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort, according to the news release.
First dose vaccine appointments can be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. The next Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic is to be held Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at the McDowell County Health Department. This clinic is open for anyone 12 years old and older. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is needed. Homebound residents who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound residents can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home, according to the news release.
People in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 19,059
Second doses: 17,707
Total doses administered: 36,766.