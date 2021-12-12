 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McDowell's James Nations recognized at Farm Bureau annual meeting
0 comments
top story editor's pick

McDowell's James Nations recognized at Farm Bureau annual meeting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
121421-mmn-nws-farmbureau-p1.jpg

North Carolina Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding congratulates McDowell County Farm Bureau President James Nations and the winning agents.

 SUBMITTED

The Annual Meeting of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation was held Dec. 5-7 at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Congratulations to McDowell County Farm Bureau President James Nations, who was recognized among his peers at the Presidents’ and Agents’ Luncheon.

Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding presented each winning county president with a limited edition Case knife. Each county’s agency force worked hard to qualify their County President for this recognition. Special plaques were also presented to the agents and agencies whose production was superior during the contest period.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Lost it all again': Kentucky tornadoes survivor

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics