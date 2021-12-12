McDowell's James Nations recognized at Farm Bureau annual meeting

The Annual Meeting of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation was held Dec. 5-7 at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh.

Congratulations to McDowell County Farm Bureau President James Nations, who was recognized among his peers at the Presidents’ and Agents’ Luncheon.

Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding presented each winning county president with a limited edition Case knife. Each county’s agency force worked hard to qualify their County President for this recognition. Special plaques were also presented to the agents and agencies whose production was superior during the contest period.