McDowell woman faces assault charge

15-arrest Makenzy Alanna Lynn Wright.jpg

Makenzy Alanna Lynn Wright

 McDowell County Sheriff's Office

A McDowell woman has been charged following an altercation, authorities said Wednesday.

Detective Derrick McGinnis with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 20-year-old Makenzy Alanna Lynn Wright with felonious assault inflicting serious bodily injury and simple Assault.

 Wright was arrested on Oct. 19 following an investigation. A magistrate issued Wright a written promise to appear in court.

On April 25, Wright assaulted another female acquaintance at a residence in Old Fort. The victim sustained torn ligaments in her shoulder, according to a news release.

A search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database showed no previous convictions for Wright.

