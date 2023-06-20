McDowell County and surrounding counties are now under a flood advisory until 7:30 p.m. today. And emergency officials gave a report about flooding and downed trees in McDowell County.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues and the advisory until 7:30 p.m. is for a portion of western North Carolina, including the following counties, Avery, Burke, McDowell, Mitchell, Rutherford and Yancey.

The impacts will include nuisance to minor flooding in low-lying areas adjacent to streams and other poor-drainage areas, including farmland, greenways, parks, boat-access areas, golf courses, low-water crossings, and low-lying roadways. High flows over low-water crossings and low-lying roadways are possible and water may approach low-lying structures.

At 519 p.m., Doppler radar and rain gauges have reported 2 to 7 inches of rainfall since midnight along the northern Blue Ridge Escarpment, adjacent foothills and northern N.C. mountains. Areas of McDowell County from Lake Tahoma to Pleasant Gardens to Marion to Woodlawn have received isolated totals of 5 to 7 inches.

Areas of earlier minor flooding that impacted several low-water crossings and secondary roads has receded. However, several streams remain elevated and are rising once again due to recent moderate rainfall. Additional nuisance to minor flooding is possible across the northern N.C. mountains, including and especially the headwaters and tributaries of several streams including the North Fork Catawba River, Linville River, upper Catawba River, Buck Creek, Warrior Fork, and the North Toe River, according to the news release.

On Tuesday, McDowell EMS officials gave an update on what has happened here.

Several areas of McDowell County have received over 7 inches of rain as of Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel have responded to multiple reports of minor to moderate flooding on small streams in Woodlawn and Pleasant Gardens, said Emergency Services Director Will Kehler.

One house was damaged as a result of flooding in the P.G. community. One house sustained minor damage due to a tree that fell on the house. No injuries or fatalities have occurred at this time. Local fire departments have responded to numerous reports of trees down blocking secondary roads.

Emergency Management officials continue to communicate with community partners concerning the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. Residents living in low lying or flood prone areas are encouraged to remain alert for rapidly changing conditions. Should a flash flood warning be issued, you should immediately move to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway, added Kehler.

The flood advisory will remain in place until streams crest and the flood threat has diminished. - Showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop into the evening and overnight hours. These showers will be very efficient at producing heavy rainfall and soils are saturated. Therefore, additional heavy rain will quickly create new areas of flooding and cause previous areas of flooding to redevelop. Caution is advised near any stream or other vulnerable area. Seek higher ground immediately when heavy rain develops.

Flash flood warnings may be issued tonight into tomorrow morning. Residents should have a plan in place should flash flooding develop and do not hesitate to act. Some locations that may experience flooding include Morganton, Marion, Spruce Pine, Burnsville, Newland, Drexel, Old Fort, Banner Elk, Elk Park, Bakersville, Beech Mountain in Avery County, Crossnore, Sugar Mountain, Seven Devils, Linville Falls and Lake James State Park.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks, according to the news release.

For more information, visit http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.