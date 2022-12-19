McDowell Transit announces policy changes

McDowell Transit, the public transportation provider for McDowell County, will institute several policy changes aimed at improving the riding experience for passengers effective Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

“The policy changes are being made with the end goal of creating a safer and more efficient transit system,” said McDowell Transit Director Jason Hollifield. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our passengers as we transition to these new policies.”

Several changes to scheduling and cancellations have been made. Before the policy changes, passengers were required to provide at least a 24-hour notice if a scheduled trip needed to be canceled. This policy created challenges for passengers with sudden health emergencies. The new policy requires a notice of at least two hours before a scheduled in-county trip, or by 6 a.m. the day of an out-of-county trip. In addition, the time to schedule a trip has been reduced. Rides can now be scheduled up to 10 a.m. the day before a trip, according to a news release.

Many passengers request trips for out-of-town appointments, especially to Asheville, Morganton and Hickory. Asheville trips will now be scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Morganton and Hickory trips will now be scheduled on Thursdays.

Several adjustments to driver and passenger interactions are being made to conform with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Drivers are not able to enter residences or other buildings such as medical facilities or buildings above the ground level. Drivers are also required to remain within 60 feet of their vehicles while they assist passengers, according to the news release.

The policy changes include adjustments to on-vehicle expectations. Passengers are required to retain control of packages in order to maintain the safety of the driver and fellow passengers.

Also, pets are now allowed on the vehicles as long as they remain in a crate that can be transported on and off of the vehicle by the passenger.

A change to the minimum age for unaccompanied minors was also made. Non-Medicaid passengers under the age of 16 must travel with a parent or a guardian.

“The commissioners are pleased with the improvements being made with our transit system,” said Chairman Tony Brown. “Mr. Hollifield and his hardworking staff are to be commended.”

Passengers can schedule a ride with McDowell Transit at 828-559-0744. Transit staff will do their best to accommodate trip requests within the availability of vehicles and drivers, according to Hollifield.