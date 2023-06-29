Summer is here and the McDowell Trails Association will continue its Year of the Trail Hike Series in July and August with two hikes that are new to the association’s listing of events.

The first adventure coming up will be the Mountains to Sea Trail hike on Saturday, July 8, starting at 9:30 a.m. at the trailhead parking area next to the U.S. Forest Woodlawn Work Center on U.S. Highway 221 and Green Mountain Road. Additional parking for the event is available at the Woodlawn Picnic Area next to U.S. 221.

The hike will start for 2.5 miles on a moderate trail. The trail will include some rhododendron tunnels along this portion. At a junction, hikers will take a trail that will start the loop portion of the hike. At the next junction, hikers reach the second trail to close the loop. This trail section, which will be taken at a slow pace, features the most elevation gain and a few short steep sections. This trail reaches a junction with the MST that hikers follow back to the cars. Those who would like to take the venture is encouraged to bring water and snacks and wear sturdy shoes with good tread for natural surface trails.

MTA Presents: Blue Ridge Pinnacle

The McDowell Trails Association will lead hikers to the highest elevation in the county with spectacular views and offer an optional visit to Mount Mitchell State Park. At 5,665 feet, Blue Ridge Pinnacle is located at the juncture of where three county lines meet and it stands only a few miles from Mount Mitchell, the highest peak east of the Mississippi River. This hike will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, starting at 10 a.m. along the Blue Ridge Parkway near the Ridge Junction Overlook.

The hike will be a short loop distance of 1.5 miles, but it features 500 or more feet of elevation gain. While the distance is short, it is a steep trail in places at high elevation and the summit is rocky. The hike uses two single track trails and the Old Mount Mitchell Toll Road. The trail begins off the Blue Ridge Parkway. Near the Ridge Junction Overlook (BRP Milepost 355.3) and is a short walk from the trailhead. This walk is not a part of the 1.5-mile loop. It is a one hour drive from Marion to the overlook using N.C. 80 and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Participants are also encouraged to bring water and snacks/lunch and wear sturdy shoes with good tread for natural surface trails and the rocky summit. A jacket or extra layer of clothing is advised due to the higher elevation, especially if you visit Mount Mitchell after the hike.

Registration for both events can be done by contacting Steve Pierce at stevepierce50@gmail.com. Registration for Mountain to Sea ends on Thursday, July 6, and the Blue Ridge Pinnacle hike will continue through Thursday, Aug. 3. All participants will be require to sign a waiver. For more information on MTA, visit https://mcdowelltrails.org/.