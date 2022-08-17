McDowell Tech receives $691,420 federal grant for workforce training center in Old Fort

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $691,420 grant to McDowell Technical Community College for the planned workforce training center in Old Fort.

The federal grant is being awarded to “diversify the economy in a region impacted by the declining use of coal.” This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan and EDA’s $300 million Coal Communities Commitment, according to a news release.

This grant will help to renovate the old Rockett building in Old Fort to establish a workforce training center that will provide courses and certification in manufacturing, construction, and trail development. The EDA investment will be matched with $483,680 in local funds.

The $691,420 federal grant is in addition to the $800,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation.

Earlier, the Golden LEAF Foundation, a nonprofit foundation whose mission is to promote economic development in North Carolina’s rural and tobacco-dependent counties, awarded McDowell Technical Community College an $800,000 grant through its Community-Based Grants Initiative.

These two grants will fund the renovation of a 4,000-square foot historic building on Main Street in Old Fort. Renovations will allow the college to create the McDowell Tech Workforce Education Center at Old Fort. Initially, the new center will offer workforce development certification courses in manufacturing, construction and trail development.

“The Old Fort Workforce Education Center will be a timely addition to McDowell County to help drive economic development in our region,” said MTCC President Brian S. Merritt. “We are grateful to EDA for this opportunity. It will build our capacity and expand our footprint for MTCC to more seamlessly partner with our employers and build their talent pipelines”

“The Economic Development Administration is dedicated to working with communities to support their locally-driven strategies to recover and rebuild from the pandemic,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “McDowell Technical Community College’s new workforce training center will help local workers gain the skills they need to compete for good paying jobs while supporting local industries that are helping to diversify the local economy.”

“Workforce training programs are preparing students to take on the jobs of tomorrow,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “This investment for McDowell Technical Community College will strengthen our workforce and boost our economy.”

This project is funded under EDA’s American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program, which makes $500 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance grants available to American communities. The Economic Adjustment Assistance program is EDA’s most flexible program, and grants made under this program will help hundreds of communities across the nation plan, build, innovate, and put people back to work through construction or non-construction projects designed to meet local needs, according to the news release.

EDA’s Coal Communities Commitment allocates $300 million of EDA’s $3 billion American Rescue Plan appropriation to support coal communities as they recover from the pandemic and to help them create new jobs and opportunities, including through the creation or expansion of a new industry sector. Specifically, EDA has dedicated $100 million of its Build Back Better Regional Challenge funds and $200 million of its Economic Adjustment Assistance funds to directly support coal communities. Effective May 26, EDA has officially closed all of its American Rescue Plan programs for applications. The $3 billion program funding will be awarded on a rolling basis through Sept. 30.

The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation’s regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA invests in communities and supports regional collaboration in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth, according to the news release.