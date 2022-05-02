McDowell Tech HVAC graduate: Earning & learning leads to success

Isaiah Smith may only be 23 years old, but he is already achieving the kind of career success that forever eludes many folks, and others achieve only late in life.

He has a job in a high-growth, recession-proof industry making a base salary of approximately $45,000 per year. He loves what he is doing, is very happy with his employer and will solidify his career status this summer with a degree from McDowell Technical Community College.

Choosing a career in heating, air conditioning and refrigeration, an in-demand profession with many more open jobs than individuals ready to fill them, was the secret to his success.

Choosing to work for an employer—Morris Heating and Air—a company that values vocational and career education and encourages his employees to get an HVAC or HVACR degree, as it is often referred to, also contributed to his success. Choosing hard work and education over more youthful, leisurely pursuits was the icing on the cake.

“Isaiah gets it,” said Stacy Buff, Dean of Career and Technical Education at McDowell Tech. “He has found a career that interests him in a field where employers are clamoring for skilled, trained workers, and he has gone all in working on a degree to get that training. This is a career that will provide a good, solid income for Isaiah and his family for the rest of his life.”

Isaiah, a 2016 graduate of McDowell High School, studied Business Management at a regional private university for a year when he first graduated from high school but quickly realized that wasn’t the path he wanted to pursue.

He knew he wanted to stay in the Marion area, so he came home and got a job for a few months at McDowell Glass. A friend who worked for Morris Heating and Air introduced him to owner William Morris, and in 2018 Morris agreed to hire him and put him through some intensive on-the-job training as a service technician.

In the fall of 2019, Isaiah started his associate’s degree at McDowell Tech.

At the time he started, there was not an official work-based learning program (WBL) in Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Technology, but he wishes there had been. It became a standard offering in the HVACR curriculum in summer 2021. Students in work-based learning programs get paid to work with an employer and earn college credit for time that they spend in hands-on learning with their employer.

“If I were advising someone considering a career in this field, I would encourage them to enter an apprenticeship or work-based learning program in HVACR as soon as they can,” he said. “They could just get a job first—everybody is hiring in this field—but it makes more sense to get paid for work experience that you’re also earning college credit for. Either way, getting that experience gives you a rough outline of what the profession is all about and will make you more successful in the classroom. And you can make sure it’s what you want to do.”

“McDowell Tech is a good place to learn,” he continued. “The teachers are easy to get along with, laid back and relatable. They work with us to take certification exams as part of our curriculum, so I’ve been able to get NATE and EPA certifications before I even graduate.”

NATE, which stands for National Association for Technician Excellence, is the nation’s largest and most recognized certification program for heating, air conditioning, ventilation and refrigeration technicians. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) establishes core standards for HVACR technicians that affect air quality, such as use of refrigerants.

“What I like best about this profession is the daily challenge,” said Smith. “Every day is different—I don’t repeat the same thing each day—and I’m always moving, so the day goes by fast. I may work in McDowell County in the morning and Mitchell or Burke County in the afternoon, as we work in about four counties besides McDowell. There is no real end of shift; it depends of the number of calls I have. I do a little bit of everything, from wiring to mechanics, throughout my day. There is an opportunity to move up, in general, especially as you get more certifications. In the next couple of months, I hope to have my H2 and H3 contractor licenses, which are about the highest certifications most people get in this field.”

An H3 license allows technicians to work on forced air and heating units weighing less than 15 tons. An H2 license allows them to work on units weighing more than 15 tons.

In his current position, Smith works a lot of overtime. Because of customer demand and the limited number of people entering the field, there is about as much over-time available as technicians want to work.

In addition to taking classes, Smith works about 40-45 hours per week, on average.

During the summer, as demand picks up, he will work an average of 50-55 hours per week. Taking on extra hours and calls adds to his base salary, as Morris offers employees commission-based incentives to take on extra work. But taking those extra calls and working on his degree and contractor certifications has additional rewards, such as the one he received this past week when Morris promoted him to service team lead, the next step on Smith’s career ladder.

Smith admits that he does miss doing things with his family with the long hours working and studying right now, but, he says, “You have to dedicate time to learn and master what you’re doing, both on the job and in the classroom.”

Smith married his middle-school sweetheart, Sierra Smith, about a one-and-a-half years ago, and they are expecting their first child.

Besides his wife, he also enjoys spending time with his mom, Rebecca Smith, who studied Esthetics Technology at McDowell Tech, his dad, William Locust, and his grandparents, Beverly and Dennis Smith.

“If there had been a work-based learning program—as there is now—when I started,” Smith said, “I would have already finished my degree, since I could have earned college credit for many of the hours I spent learning on the job. But I’m happy where I’m at. A lot of folks in this industry are aging out and retiring, so there are many jobs and the employment outlook is bright. Technicians can work for manufacturing companies, HVACR companies, or ‘controls’ companies, for example. Being an HVAC technician is like mastering the Swiss Army knife instead of a butter knife. The more you know and the more you can do, the further you can go.”

“Students like Isaiah are why we expanded our work-based learning opportunities last year,” said Dr. Brian S. Merritt, MTCC President. “Many of our students need to work to support themselves and their families, and work-based learning provides those students an opportunity to get meaningful, paid experience in their field while taking curriculum classes at the college. It is a win-win for students and their employers, who have the benefit of getting highly motivated employees who value education and self-improvement.”

MTCC is tuition-free until 2023 via the Learn and Grow Scholarship program. For more information about attending MTCC for little-to-no-cost, visit www.mcdowelltech.edu/learnandgrow/.