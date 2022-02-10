McDowell Tech hosts traveling barbecue exhibit, plus a free class for a deeper dive into this saucy subject

Some words in the southern lexicon defy adequate linguistic description. To truly understand those words, you have to experience them, taste them as they drip off your tongue. ‘Cue — Barbecue — is one such word.

Throughout the month of February, those who would seek to understand ‘Cue have an opportunity to explore “The Story of BBQ in North Carolina,” a traveling exhibit that has made a pit stop in the McDowell Technical Community College Library, courtesy of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with financial support from the N.C. Pork Council.

Those who really want to experience ‘Cue, however, will want to register for McDowell Tech’s FREE “Barbecue Basics and More” class that will be Feb. 24 from 6-8 p.m. The class will be taught by two real-life ‘Cue magicians, not academics: Creekside Smokers NC and Catering of Icard and Brother -In Law BBQ Team of Asheville.

Texas, Kansas City, Memphis and the Low Country of South Carolina lay claim to their own iterations of what they misguidedly call barbecue, largely based on thick, sticky, syrupy additions of sauce and rubs to cooked meat, both pork and beef.