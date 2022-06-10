McDowell Tech announces new administrative appointments

McDowell Technical Community College announced new administrative appointments that became effective on Wednesday, June 1.

These appointments were part of a strategic realignment to place greater emphasis on promoting workforce development, which is central to the college’s mission, values and goals and its vision to “Learn and Grow.” Two of those appointments were promotions of long-time college employees, while the other resulted in a new administrator who is a native of McDowell County, according to a news release.

The new appointments are:

• Stacy Buff, associate vice-president of workforce development;

• Valerie Dobson, dean of curriculum programs;

• Brandon Hensley, associate dean of career and technical education.

“We are excited to welcome Stacy, Valerie and Brandon to these new roles and are excited about the leadership, vision and expertise they will bring to our administration,” said MTCC president Brian S. Merritt. “Collectively, they bring over 45 years of commitment and results-oriented service to the North Carolina Community College System and the individuals, businesses and community we serve. Their appointments represent a renewed laser-focus on workforce development.”

Stacy Buff

In his new role as associate vice-president of workforce development, Buff will have primary responsibility for all targeted aspects of workforce education, including:

• Industry engagement and external relations

• The McDowell Apprenticeship Program (MAP), inclusive of all work-based learning opportunities

• Workforce and continuing education programs

• Fast-track career training academies (e.g. Plumbing Level I, Intro to Residential Electricity, etc.)

• Emergency medical science training

• Fire and rescue training

• Basic law enforcement training

• Small Business Center

• College and career readiness and human resources development

• Adult Basic Education and Adult Secondary Education

From 1993 until 2011, Buff held progressively responsible positions in law enforcement in western North Carolina and throughout the state, working with Morganton Department of Public Safety, Burke County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. State Attorney General’s Office and the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles: License and Theft Bureau. During that time, Buff also held teaching appointments at both McDowell Technical Community College and Western Piedmont Community College in criminal justice and law enforcement training programs.

In 2011, Buff was named the program director/administrator of law enforcement training and emergency management training at McDowell Tech, a position he held until 2018 when he was named dean of career and technical education, a position he held until his current appointment.

Professionally, Buff has served on a number of boards and professional associations over the years.

Buff holds an Associate Degree in applied science from Western Piedmont Community College (1993), a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Lees McCrae College (1999), a Master’s Degree in higher education, University and College Leadership from Appalachian State University (2018), and an Educational Specialist degree, University and College Leadership from Appalachian State University (2020). He anticipates completing his Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership from Appalachian State University in 2023, according to the news release.

Valerie Dobson

In her new role as dean of curriculum programs, Dobson will supervise two associate deans, one with primary responsibility for curriculums in business and college transfer, and one with responsibility for curriculum programs in career and technical education. Collectively, Dobson and the two associate deans will be responsible for all curriculum programs offered at the college, ranging from health sciences, cosmetology and welding, to business administration and computer integrated machining, among others.

Dobson began teaching at McDowell Tech in 2001 as a faculty member in health information technology and was named program director/coordinator of health information technology in 2005, a role she held until her current appointment. In addition, since 2005, she has been department chair for all health science programs.

In addition to her academic and administrative positions, Dobson has served on a number of college-wide committees

Professionally, Dobson has served on the Commission on Accreditation of Health Informatics and Information Management (CAHIIM), Health Information Management Accreditation Council (HIMAC), and has been a member of several professional boards.

Dobson has also spoken at various professional association meetings over the years, including:

Dobson holds an Associate of Arts degree/college transfer from McDowell Technical Community College (1998), a Bachelor of Science degree in health information management/administration from Western Carolina University (2000), a Master’s in health science, health science, adult education and program evaluation from Western Carolina University (2007), an Educational Specialist degree, Higher Education and Community College Leadership from Appalachian State University (2021), and anticipates completing her Ed.D. from N.C. State University in Community College Leadership in 2025, according to the news release.

Brandon Hensley

In his new role as associate dean of career and technical education, Hensley will be responsible for a variety of curriculum programs in vocational areas such as heating, air conditioning and refrigeration technology; welding; automotive systems technology; electrical systems technology; mechatronics; engineering technology and applied science, among others. He will also work with human services programs, like early childhood education, and will be a key player in the enhanced McDowell Apprenticeship Program and work-based learning efforts.

An engineer by training and experience, Hensley began his full-time professional career as a software test engineer with Integrated Industrial Information of Raleigh in 2002. In 2004, he moved to Morganton where he became lead design engineer and engineering manager with Toner Machining Technologies, a role he held until 2010 when he became program coordinator of computer integrated machining at Western Piedmont Community College.

In 2016, Hensley was named department head of engineering technologies at Western Piedmont. In 2019, he moved to Catawba Valley Community College where he became senior project manager for technical programs. In his latest role before accepting his current position at McDowell Tech, Hensley was associate dean of engineering and construction technologies.

Hensley is a member of a number of professional organizations.

Hensley holds a Bachelor of Science degree in technology education, industrial technology concentration with a minor in graphic communications from N.C. State University (2003), a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from N.C. State University (2003), a Master of Science in technology systems from East Carolina University (2008), and anticipates receiving his doctor of education in community college leadership from N.C. State University in 2025.

Hensley is returning home to work in McDowell County where he was raised and graduated from McDowell High School, according to the news release.

“These appointments reaffirm our commitment to promoting workforce development throughout our region," said Merritt. "Innovative leadership in these new, restructured roles will help us focus on student learning, completion of quality credentials, college transfer and/or direct employment into high-demand, well-paying careers."