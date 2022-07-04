McDowell Soil and Water Conservation filing period ends

At noon Friday, the filing period ended for the McDowell County Soil and Water Conservation board and two candidates will appear on the November ballot.

This year, voters in McDowell will be asked to make their choices for the County Commission, the Board of Education, the Sheriff’s Office, the state General Assembly and a variety of other offices.

Voters will also be asked to make their choices for the local Soil and Water Conservation board of supervisors. The candidate filing period for the Soil and Water supervisor began at noon Monday, June 13, and lasted through Friday, July 1, at noon.

The two seats on that board are up for election this year and two candidates have filed for those seats, according to the McDowell Board of Elections.

Daniel Rowe, 62, of 2092 S. Creek Road, Nebo, is running as a challenger for the board. He is retired from working in county government.

Neil Brackett, 57, of 704 Deacon Drive, Marion, is an incumbent seeking another term. He was first elected in 2006. He is retired after working for the McDowell County Public Schools.

The McDowell County Soil and Water Conservation District is a local subdivision of state government responsible for conserving soil, water and related natural resources within the district. The district’s goal is “to continue to conserve the county’s natural resources.”

The McDowell County Soil & Water Conservation District is partnered with the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service to provide the county with the means necessary to conserve our natural resources. The office provides programs, technical services and educational outreach promoting voluntary natural resource management and conservation on the private lands of NC through a non-regulatory, incentive-driven approach. The McDowell SWCD is governed by a board of supervisors. Two are appointed by the state Soil and Water Commission while three are elected by local voters. Both types of supervisors have the same powers and responsibilities. They are unpaid volunteers and serve four-year terms.