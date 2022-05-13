McDowell Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in catalytic converter theft

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding two suspects who stole catalytic converters from three McDowell Transit vans.

On Monday, May 2, at least two unknown subjects stole the catalytic converters from three McDowell County Transit vans while they were parked at Foothills Industries, located at 300 Rockwell Drive, in Marion, according to a news release.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has submitted photos of one of the suspects that were captured from the facility’s security camera footage.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, or whereabouts of the suspects in question is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.