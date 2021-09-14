McDowell Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen kayak

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in the search for a stolen kayak.

A South Carolina woman reported on Friday, Sept. 10 that someone stole her dark and light green kayak, with an oval orange sticker that says “Get Outdoors” on the back, from the Majestic Landing Trail, according to a news release.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspect or whereabouts of the kayak is asked to call Detective Michael Vaughn at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).

You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.