McDowell schools to require masks indoors. Decision draws much public attention

Michelle Price asked the board to require masks for students, staff and school visitors.

“I pray that we can all agree that having mandatory masks inside our public school buildings at this time,” she said. “It is a better choice than having 100 percent virtual learning through McDowell County School System. I am sure you have become aware that schools already in session have begun their school year with an optional mask policy have already been forced to move to online learning as in-person learning is no longer a choice.”

The move by the McDowell County Board of Education follows similar decisions by other nearby school boards as COVID-19 numbers increase. Both Burke and Buncombe boards will require masks when students return.

The meeting was available to the public through Zoom and by dialing in to listen. At times, more than 100 people were watching the Zoom feed.

The McDowell News breaking story online Monday night drew more than 4,000 views on Facebook and, at deadline, 79 comments.