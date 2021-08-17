McDowell schools to require masks indoors. Decision draws much public attention

The McDowell County Board of Education on Monday reversed its earlier position of mask-optional classrooms, voting to require masks for students, staff and visitors indoors when classes begin this month.
The vote came after Superintendent Mark Garrett presented the latest local COVID-19 numbers showing more positive cases and more hospitalizations.
Garrett recommended — somewhat reluctantly — that the board change its course from 17 days earlier and require masks, at least during this spike. Garrett said health officials would shut down schools in the event of an outbreak.
The board agreed unanimously after a lengthy discussion that touched on everything from some members distrust of the CDC to threats from the public.
They voted to revisit the mask decision regularly and base future decisions on local numbers.
Five people spoke at the meeting before the vote, two in favor of mandating masks and three against, including members of the Parsons family, who said they came to McDowell from Buncombe because of similar mandates.
Gavin Parsons said he would homeschool his children if McDowell County required masks in classrooms.
Another speaker said she downloaded studies off the internet not available to or ignored by the mainstream media that cast doubt on mask use.
Michelle Price asked the board to require masks for students, staff and school visitors.
“I pray that we can all agree that having mandatory masks inside our public school buildings at this time,” she said. “It is a better choice than having 100 percent virtual learning through McDowell County School System. I am sure you have become aware that schools already in session have begun their school year with an optional mask policy have already been forced to move to online learning as in-person learning is no longer a choice.”
The move by the McDowell County Board of Education follows similar decisions by other nearby school boards as COVID-19 numbers increase. Both Burke and Buncombe boards will require masks when students return.
The meeting was available to the public through Zoom and by dialing in to listen. At times, more than 100 people were watching the Zoom feed.
The McDowell News breaking story online Monday night drew more than 4,000 views on Facebook and, at deadline, 79 comments.
Peggy Bowen Brooks wrote: “YES!!!! Not playing politics here with the lives of our children and those that have dedicated their lives to their care and education of our children.....good for you McDowell County!!! What is really sad though and pathetic is expect death threats and the conspiracy and QAnon loons to come out of the woodwork!!!”