McDowell school board to meet Monday

On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Education will meet to discuss several items, including electing a chairman and vice chairman.

Superintendent Mark Garrett will also be appointed as the secretary to the board, and Charlie Mae Mace will be appointed as the administrative assistant to the board. The board will then reaffirm the North Carolina School Board Association Code of Ethics.

Garrett will give his administrative reports. Early Childcare pre-apprenticeship students will be recognized during the meeting, and the teacher representative will give their report.

Next, the board will hear any correspondence and public comments.

During unfinished business, the board will hear a COVID-19 update and vote on the face-covering policy as it does each month. During the last meeting, the board voted to allow Garrett to make a weekly decision on optional masks, and for the past three weeks, masks have been optional for students, staff and visitors based on the two week rolling average of COVID-19 positives.

During new business, the board will vote on courses for CTE and a Title I equity plan. Karen Dulaney will give a presentation on annual Head Start training, and board members will give their reports.