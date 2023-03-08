U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-N.C., announced Monday that Lake Silver of McDowell County will be joining his staff as a field representative.

Silver will serve in the westernmost counties of North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, including Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Jackson, Macon and Swain counties, according to a news release.

Born and raised in Nebo, Silver received his bachelor’s degree at Western Carolina University. Silver is currently serving as management assistant for McDowell County and as deputy clerk for the McDowell County Board of Commissioners, while simultaneously completing Western Carolina University’s Master of Public Affairs program, according to the news release.

“I’m excited that Lake, another western North Carolina native who knows and loves our district, will be joining our team,” said Edwards. “Lake’s understanding of and passion for issues affecting the people of our mountains will be valuable in making sure our constituents’ concerns are heard and resolved. I’m confident his experience and commitment to serving the people of western North Carolina will greatly benefit our community.”

In addition, Edwards announced that his congressional mobile office, the Carolina Cruiser, will visit McDowell and Rutherford counties on Tuesday, March 14, according to a news release.

“My staff and I will be parked outside with the Carolina Cruiser at each location ready to meet with constituents and help with casework,” said Edwards.

Tuesday, March 14:

• McDowell County: 164 S. Main St., Marion from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

• Rutherford County: Main Street Market (across from Downtown Park), Rutherfordton from 1 to 2:30 p.m.