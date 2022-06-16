McDowell’s first Juneteenth celebration set for this weekend. Events start on Friday.

McDowell County’s first ever Juneteenth celebration will take place this weekend on Friday through Sunday.

This is the first year that Juneteenth is recognized as a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans. Juneteenth is on the anniversary date of the June 19, 1865 announcement which proclaimed freedom for enslaved people in Texas, the last state with institutional slavery, according to a news release.

“This three-day event will honor our ancestors and make the community aware of the history of Juneteenth,” says Paula Swepson, executive director of West Marion Inc.

“I have a passion for uplifting the history of my ancestors and hosting an event to celebrate this history has been on my wish list long before it became a federal holiday,” says Dawna Goode-Ledbetter, director of equity of West Marion Inc.

The event organizers are excited to share “Black Love” in the form of culture, food, music, dance, and fashion.

“This event is about interrupting misconceptions about our culture and sharing our love for our traditions and people with everyone in the community,” says Angie Forney, program manager of West Marion Inc.

One event that Forney is most excited about is the Juneteenth pageant on Saturday, June 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at McDowell Technical Community College.

“This is not a traditional beauty pageant, instead it is about opening our girls’ eyes to the beauty of their culture and letting them know it is okay to be themselves and embrace their blackness.”

A diverse group of community partners and agencies are collaborating on this three-day event.

“Our Freedom Festival has brought so many people together from all races and ethnicities who are eager to be a part of this event,” says Goode-Ledbetter. “This gives me so much hope that in our county the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion are acted on and not just trendy buzz words.”

The partners include the city of Marion, Marion Police Department, McDowell Sheriff’s Office, McDowell Technical Community College, Men of McDowell, Community Engagement Project, Old Fort Community Forum, Marion East Community Forum, People on the Move for Old Fort, McDowell Access to Care and Health (MATCH) Program, Friends of Lake James, N.C. State Parks, Masters Hand Print Work Inc., Walmart, McDowell Local Food Advisory Council and Foothills Food Hub, according to the news release.

Emily Roberts, board member of West Marion Inc., and designer of the Juneteenth event guide shared her hope for this event.

“This Juneteenth marks the first of many on which I will take extra time to reflect on the ways that I can truly be an advocate to the work of social and racial justice,” said Roberts. “I believe each of us has within ourselves the ability to step away from our own lived experiences to consider narratives that differ from our own and from what we've always been taught or told. We can think critically, learn, and reflect, then come together to build a society in which the prevailing message is one of unity - of a collective insistence for justice that condemns bigotry, hatred, prejudice, and violence against others.”

There is a shared commitment by all partners to stand together to bring visibility to the history of communities of color and celebrate diversity at this event.

“What you will see this weekend is unity, education, celebration, and talent,” says Swepson. “I’m so proud of our staff, board, donors, sponsors, volunteers, and community partners who helped organize this event. We have more partners and resources than we ever thought possible. What I have learned most through this process is that McDowell County has some amazing people who love to come together for a common goal.”

To ensure the safety of participating families, children, and community members, organizers are partnering with local law enforcement to provide enhanced security considering the recent violent attack which killed 10 Black community members while grocery shopping in Buffalo, New York.

The schedule includes:

Friday, June 17:

• Field day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake James State Park Paddy’s Creek section

• Fishing, swimming, canoeing and some of your favorite field day games.

• Family Fun night at The Feisty Goldfish

Saturday, June 18:

• Festival 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the West Marion Community Park: 201 Ridley St., Marion

• Food truck, inflatables, dunking booth, vendors, local artwork, performances from local talents

• Music from Corey Goode Sr. (DJ Cee Goodie)

• Juneteenth pageant 6 to 8 p.m. at McDowell Technical Community College

• After party with Free Flow Band at the Spillway Bridge & Co.

Sunday, June 19:

• Church service 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Marion Park (201 Ridley St. Marion)

• Community awards presentation

• Traditional Juneteenth meal provided by Cooking With Comedy (Chef Clarence Robinson)

Transportation

• Friday, June 17 (Pickup: YMCA transport to Paddy’s Creek, Lake James) 9 to 11:30 a.m.

• Friday, June 17 (Return: Paddy’s Creek, Lake James to YMCA) until 3 p.m.

• Saturday, June 18 we will have transit picking up at the YMCA to West Marion Park starting at 9:30 a.m. due to limited parking.