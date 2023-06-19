McDowell County and much of western North Carolina will be under a flood watch beginning Tuesday morning and lasting through Thursday afternoon.

A flood watch means flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. The watch covers portions of piedmont North Carolina and western North Carolina. In piedmont North Carolina, that includes Alexander. In western North Carolina, the counties are Avery, Buncombe, Burke mountains, Caldwell mountains, eastern McDowell, eastern Polk, greater Burke, greater Caldwell, greater Rutherford, Henderson, McDowell mountains, Mitchell, Polk mountains, Rutherford mountains and Yancey, according to a news release.

The impacts include excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

A low pressure area dropping down over the Southeast tonight is expected to stall to our west and southwest on Tuesday. It will then linger there through the better part of the week. This low pressure system will send periods of showers and storms across the forecast area through at least Thursday, resulting in widespread rainfall that may eventually cause flooding, particularly along and near the Blue Ridge Escarpment in North Carolina, according to the news release.

For more information about the forecast, visit the National Weather Service at www.weather.gov/safety/flood.

A flood watch for flash flooding means there is a potential for rapid onset flooding based on current forecasts. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation and may impact areas that do not typically flood. Please monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action quickly should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Rainfall of more than 5 inches in similar storms has been associated with an increased risk of landslides and rockslides. If you live on a mountainside or in a cove at the base of a mountain, especially near a stream, be ready to leave in advance of the storm or as quickly as possible should rising water, moving earth, or rocks threaten, according to the news release.