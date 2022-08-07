McDowell reports 3.9% jobless rate for June

With the latest figures from June, McDowell County still has an unemployment rate that is below the state’s average.

For the month of June, McDowell reported a 3.9% jobless rate, which is lower than the statewide average of 4.1%. McDowell’s rate rose slightly from 3.4% in May of this year.

McDowell is placed above the middle of all 100 counties with the 41st lowest unemployment rate in North Carolina, according to the latest report from the N.C. Department of Commerce.

The 3.9% rate for McDowell means 784 were considered unemployed in June out of a labor force of 20,039.

A year before, McDowell’s jobless rate was 4.7% in June 2021.

Of the surrounding counties, Buncombe had a 3.3% unemployment rate for June, which is tied with Orange for the lowest rate in the entire state. Avery had 3.6% for June while Burke had 3.9%. Yancey reported 3.9% for that month while Mitchell reported 4.6% for June. Rutherford reported a 5.6 rate for that month.

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 98 of North Carolina’s counties in June and decreased in two. Edgecombe County had the highest unemployment rate at 8% while Orange and Buncombe counties each had the lowest at 3.3%. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 6.5% while Asheville and Durham-Chapel Hill each had the lowest at 3.4%. The June not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 4.1%, according to the news release.

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year. The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in June by 13,268 to 4,935,844, while those unemployed increased by 22,766 to 209,855. Since June 2021, the number of workers employed statewide increased 220,290, while those unemployed decreased 63,454.

“It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates,” reads the news release.