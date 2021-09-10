McDowell remembers the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 attacks

Ray McDaniel

“This marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 as it was a day that will forever be in our hearts,” said McDaniel to The McDowell News. “We have come to the point that now it is in the history classes in schools. I will always remember hearing of the news as I was working at Ethan Allen in Old Fort N.C. Later on that morning, the whole factory got together for prayer and they let all employees go home to be with their families as there was a lot of uncertainty of America being under attack. I remember the months to follow being in shock of unbelief that it really happened. As tragic as it was, there were a great deal of lessons that came out of those events that day that benefited emergency services. Communications, interoperability, building construction, Incident Command System, and the support of a nation just to name a few. I remember that it was a time that our nation was drawn together to love and support each other no matter what our difference of opinions, race or religion and as we are coming upon the 20th anniversary we need that love and support for each other again.”