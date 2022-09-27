McDowell prepares for impact from Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian threatens Florida, officials in McDowell County are preparing for what it could do here this weekend.

The McDowell High homecoming game originally scheduled for Friday has been moved up to Thursday evening. A lot of events are scheduled for this weekend and they might be affected as well due to the predicted heavy rain that will result from Hurricane Ian.

Dan Crawley is a weather forecaster with the Foothills Action Network for McDowell County. He said Tuesday morning that Hurricane Ian, in combination will high pressure to the north, “will create a battleground across the Southeast U.S.”

“Ian will move north slowly after landfall on Thursday,” Crawley told The McDowell News. “Surface winds will start to increase into the 15 mph range by then, and then by Friday we are looking at some wind gusts over 20 mph. Moisture will be surging north on Friday and will begin to impact the foothills especially by Friday night. Significant rainfall is expected as the steering currents aloft are weak. Ian will meander around the Southeast all weekend.”

Crawley added he is anticipating precipitation amounts to be in the 3- to 5-inch range countywide from Friday to Sunday. Areas in McDowell County with higher elevation like Crooked Creek, Little Switzerland and Ashford/North Cove could have amounts could be in the 4- to 8-inch range.

"Given how dry it’s been the past two weeks, local river basins will be able to handle the water as long as rainfall rates are not excessive such as 1.5 to 2 inches per hour,” Crawley said.

“The further we get into the event, the more our flood threats rises,” he added.

In the meantime, McDowell County Emergency Services continues to monitor the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center regarding Hurricane Ian.

On Monday, Emergency Management began morning and afternoon briefings to EOC partner agencies. Public messaging also began across county emergency’s social media platforms on Monday. Residents are urged to monitor the local forecast closely. As of Tuesday afternoon, the current forecast has heavy rain impacting McDowell late Friday through the weekend, according to a news release.

“Early preparation is key in advance of severe weather,” said Emergency Services Director Will Kehler. “Emergency Services has been performing additional checks on disaster equipment, communicating with partner agencies, and will continue to implement internal protocols for hazardous weather based upon updates from the National Weather Service.

“Now is a great time for citizens and business owners to prepare their property for heavy rain. Cleaning gutters, ditches and storm drains can go a long way in protecting your property during a heavy rain event. Having a personal emergency kit year-round is always a good idea to ensure you are prepared for any type of hazardous weather.”

Residents and businesses can sign up for emergency alerts from McDowell County Emergency Management by texting MCDOWELL911 to 888-777 on your phone and follow the prompts. For emergency preparedness tips, visit readync.gov.