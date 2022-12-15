McDowell organizations and artists raise awareness of childhood hunger

A group of local community support organizations and artists have teamed up to shine a light on childhood hunger in McDowell County, designing a billboard to get the message out on where to turn for help.

West Marion Inc.’s mission is to “enhance the quality of life of our residents and overcome racial barriers by building bridges in McDowell County.”

West Marion Inc.’s team is leading a Community Centered Health (CCH) initiative, funded by Blue Cross Blue Shield NC Foundation, to address childhood obesity in children 0 to 5 years old in McDowell Count.

Surprisingly, the lack of healthy and nutritious food is a main cause of childhood obesity across the United States, according to the group.

As part of their work, they have collaboratively designed a billboard to draw attention to the issue of food insecurity in the county.

The billboard depicts five children of different racial and ethnic backgrounds with the statistic “1 in 5 children is food insecure in McDowell County” in both English and Spanish.

Located on U.S. 221 North south bound, the billboard was previously located on U.S. 70 East when traveling westbound. The billboard offers McDowell Access to Care and Health (MATCH)’s phone number, 828-659-5289, as a resource to passersby seeking food and other support, according to the news

Kathy Arriola, coordinator for Equity in Health for West Marion Inc. and a member of the CCH Core Team, came up with the concept for the billboard. Kathy provided expertise in translation and language justice to ensure the messaging of the billboard is accessible to both Spanish and English readers. Emily Roberts, a member of the CCH core team, as well as a local freelance graphic designer and illustrator, designed it.

Arriola stated, “Hunger is something no one should have to struggle with, food is a human necessity and everyone should have access to it.”

Unless food insecurity is a reality that you experience personally or work to address every day through professional and volunteer responsibilities, rural childhood hunger can be a seemingly invisible issue, she said.

Schools are sometimes the only safe space for certain children and the only place where they have access to a warm meal. School lunch is as much as $3.50 per day for children.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a federally subsidized program to ensured all students received a free lunch. Unfortunately, this effort to provide a stable food safety net for all public school children has come to an end.

Beginning with the 2022-23 school year, free school meals are still available to those who meet income requirements. However, students coming from households earning just above income thresholds to qualify must pay full price, even if their household income is only $1 over this threshold, according to the news release.

In addition, the free and reduced food program’s qualification criteria don't take into consideration factors such as medical bills, student loan debt, housing costs, food costs, or households that don’t earn wages that are keeping pace with inflation. The application only considers the size of the household and the earnings the family brings in.

However, this billboard can offer hope and support to families in need. Community partnerships like this one are critical resources in our county and their assistance helps lay a foundation for lifelong health and development for our most vulnerable children, th group said.

Contact MATCH

If you need help filling out the school lunch application for free and reduced priced meals for the USDA’s National School Lunch & School Breakfast Programs, contact MATCH at 828-659-5289.

If you are in need of food, please call 828-659-5289 to speak with someone at MATCH to get connected with food resources such as food pantries, meal programs, and other resources. If you do not have transportation, MATCH along with Foothills Food Hub can deliver a box to your home.

If you would like to help, contact Foothills Food Hub, via email at McDowellLFAC@gmail.com for volunteer opportunities and to learn more about our volunteer policies.

Partnership Sponsorships:

West Marion Inc., McDowell Local Food Advisory Council, BeSpeak Designs, McDowell Access to Care and Health, N.C. Center for Health and Wellness.