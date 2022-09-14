McDowell officials discuss animal shelter, spending priorities

An ongoing discussion about improving the county’s animal shelter has raised questions about how the commissioners spend taxpayer dollars.

On Monday night, Commissioner Patrick Ellis talked about the plan to expand the county’s animal shelter and said he would support the needs of homeless children over the needs of homeless animals.

At the August meeting, County Manager Ashley Wooten said the state is “strongly encouraging” McDowell to expand the 40-year-old shelter on N.C. 226 South.

A firm number for the expansion’s cost has not been determined but the expansion of the scale that is being discussed would be in the $400,000 to $500,000 range. The county is working with an architect to draw up plans for a larger shelter with more room for homeless cats and dogs.

“We are at capacity,” Wooten told commissioners in August. He added this requires more cooperation between the county and the local animal rescue organizations.

An online petition at Change.org titled “Help Mercy Fund Convince McDowell Commissioners To Expand Marion Animal Shelter,” had collected more than 1,000 signatures as of Wednesday. The petition questions the commissioners spending priorities, including putting money toward a shooting range after taking no action on the shelter.

"We don't need a shooting range to live," the petition states. "We do need to protect animals that cannot protect themselves and support our Rescues, Shelter workers, Volunteers, and Fosters that put so much heart to receive so little on return."

"Expansion of the animal shelter is long overdue in McDowell," Leigh Marston said in a comment on the petition. "The staff at the shelter is doing a great job getting animals adopted. Let's support them with an improved facility.

Ellis said at Monday's meeting the state was looking into expanding the animal shelter at the county’s expense, and that didn't sit well with him.

“At our current county’s state of children's needs including, but not limited to (approximately 415 children in McKinney-Vento and approximately 120 cases in DSS), I wanted to go on record that I will not vote to support animals’ needs above children’s,” said Ellis.

No action was taken on the shelter.