McDowell nurses discuss their careers

We asked local nurses to participate in a Q&A. Thanks for Nancy Lindell and Mission Health for helping us put this together. And thanks to all the nurses who serve our community.

Leah Frady

What attracted you to a career in nursing?

My dad is one of our EMS captains for McDowell EMS so I grew up around the medical field. I knew I always wanted to work in a field that involved emergency medicine. That led me to career in nursing, but I knew I would not be happy in just being a nurse in any department. I knew it had to be in an emergency department. McDowell County is the only place I have ever lived, and I love the people in my community. What better way to give back to my community than to work in the ED at McDowell? I have been at McDowell for almost 12 years and have learned a lot and grown a lot as well. When I first started out, I had my associate’s degreein nursing at the age of 19 but continued on until I obtained my master’s degree in nursing dducation. Bedside nursing will always be my passion but I love that in my role as clinical professional development educator that I now get to help teach/train nurses and share my passion with them.

What is the biggest challenge of your job?

I don’t really focus on their being challenges in my job. I love to solve problems and I think that is just a part of nursing. We work together as a team (from nursing, providers, pharmacy, lab, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, etc. – too many roles to list)

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

In my current role, the most rewarding part of my job is watching nurses grow. Seeing them start out as a new nurse and then watching them grow into a nurse that I trust with my life is amazing to witness. Knowing that I contributed to that and helped guide them in that direction makes my job worthwhile. I love being able to work side by side with them and helping them work through a problem. I also learn from them as well and I love learning.

Is there a patient or incident in your career that is particularly memorable?

Last year my grandfather was admitted to our acute care unit here at McDowell. He had served as chaplain here for 25 years at that time (now retired). During his stay, him and my grandmother were going to be celebrating their 72nd wedding anniversary. It broke my heart that they were not going to get to really celebrate something so significant because of him being ill. Staff and leaders at McDowell made sure that this would be celebrated and surprised them with an anniversary celebration including cake and balloons. It was precious to watch the shock/excitement. As they always do, they sang “You Are My Sunshine” to each other to include the verses they had also written for one another. I consider the staff at McDowell to be family and watching what they did for not only me but my family that day, just goes to show the compassion that the staff have for their patients. I know they would have done this for any one of their patients and have been able to witness this over the last 12 years.

What would you tell someone who was interested in becoming a nurse to encourage them?

Nursing is hard but beyond rewarding. I could not imagine doing anything else with my life. Yes it has its hard days, but the good days make it worthwhile so don’t give up!

Barry Mingle

What attracted you to a career in nursing

I have always wanted to be in health care, at age 18 I became an EMT with the Nebo Fire Dept. and a first responder. My love of helping people and the thrill of facing something different on each call had me hooked. It was a natural progression into nursing after that. Even though I didn’t enter nursing school until age 30, the love and passion for treating patients never left me.

What is the biggest challenge of your job?

The biggest challenge would have to be the documentation. When I started 26 years ago, the physician and nurses documented on the same page. The physician wrote on the top half of the form and nurses wrote on the bottom half. Today every thing you do for the patient and everything about the patients condition is documented into the their electronic chart.

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

Making a procedure like an IV less scary for a child and being able to make the ER a little less intimidating for my patients.

Is there a patient or incident in your career that is particularly memorable?

I was precepting an EMS student and had a patient that had just passed away from an aneurysm, We had been with this patient for several hours and performed multiple life-saving procedures on them but to no avail. The patient succumbed to their illness. In another room, approximately 20 minutes after my patient’s death, I was given a small child that had choked on a rock. The child was breathing fine, but an x-ray clearly showed the rock lodged in their trachea. As the physician and other members from the OR were discussing our next step for this patient, the child stopped breathing. His airway had become totally occluded. Immediately, I took the child from his mother and with multiple rounds of back blows and chest thrusts I was able to clear the child’s airway. After what seemed a lifetime, the patient began to breathe again. The patient was transported to Mission Hospital where the stone was removed in the OR and the child recovered with no complications.

What would you tell someone who was interested in becoming a nurse to encourage them?

Nursing can be the most rewarding field that a person can go into, but you have to be willing to put your whole heart into it. It can take you through all the emotions that you have and try you at times, but the rewards will last you a lifetime. No other field that I know of can fill you with as much joy and satisfaction as nursing.