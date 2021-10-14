McDowell Moves set for Saturday. Community urged to take a walk.

The idea is your hike/walk and you should do it your way, said organizers.

During the regular meeting of the Marion City Council, Buz Buzogany with McDowell Trails Association talked with city officials about the idea behind McDowell Moves 2021.

“If you can move, you can take part,” said Buzogany.

He added there are some organized walks that will take place on that day. One of them will be an “easy walk” at the McDowell County Senior Center and Corpening Memorial YMCA. Another one will focus on the history of Lake James and it will take place at Lake James State Park. There will be walks taking place on the Peavine Trail, downtown Marion and in and around Old Fort.

At the end of the day, there will be informal celebration events at Mica Town Brewing and Hillman Beer – Old Fort.

City officials said they think this is an exciting opportunity for local people to get on the move.

“I cannot think of anybody who would not benefit from a good walk,” said Mayor Steve Little.

During the meeting, Councilman Don Ramsey made a motion for the council to endorse this and challenged other council members to go out and walk on Saturday, Oct. 16. His motion passed unanimously.