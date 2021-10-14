McDowell Moves set for Saturday. Community urged to take a walk.

McDowell will be on the move Saturday.
McDowell Moves 2021, an active community event of walking and hiking, will debut Saturday and everyone is invited. You are encouraged to gather friends and family for McDowell Moves 2021 at a trail or street near you, according to a news release.
The event is hosted by the McDowell Trails Association and the Corpening Memorial YMCA in association with AARP N.C. Mountain Region, the McDowell Senior Center, West Marion Community Forum, Marion East Community Forum, Old Fort Community Forum, Lake James State Park, Marion Business Association and McDowell Chamber of Commerce to promote an active lifestyle and the many trails and outdoor amenities in McDowell County.
You can hike a trail, walk downtown, or just down the block and anywhere in McDowell County is fair game from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is not a race, but it is free, fun and easy, according to the news release.
This special outdoors event is designed to celebrate and encourage our community coming together and being active after more than a year of being apart during the COVID pandemic. Organizers said they encourage people to bring the whole neighborhood, your family, or just yourself for this community-building activity. There will be guided trail hikes in Old Fort and Lake James, or you can go your own way downtown, or in your own neighborhood, with the maps provided online at www.mcdowelltrails.org.
The idea is your hike/walk and you should do it your way, said organizers.
During the regular meeting of the Marion City Council, Buz Buzogany with McDowell Trails Association talked with city officials about the idea behind McDowell Moves 2021.
“If you can move, you can take part,” said Buzogany.
He added there are some organized walks that will take place on that day. One of them will be an “easy walk” at the McDowell County Senior Center and Corpening Memorial YMCA. Another one will focus on the history of Lake James and it will take place at Lake James State Park. There will be walks taking place on the Peavine Trail, downtown Marion and in and around Old Fort.
At the end of the day, there will be informal celebration events at Mica Town Brewing and Hillman Beer – Old Fort.
City officials said they think this is an exciting opportunity for local people to get on the move.
“I cannot think of anybody who would not benefit from a good walk,” said Mayor Steve Little.
During the meeting, Councilman Don Ramsey made a motion for the council to endorse this and challenged other council members to go out and walk on Saturday, Oct. 16. His motion passed unanimously.
“Who could possibly be against this?” said Little.
The first 150 registered adult participants, 16 or older, will receive a McDowell Moves 2021 T-shirt absolutely free.
Visit www.mcdowelltrails.org for more information and to sign up today.
The McDowell Trails Association is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation created to plan, develop, build and provide education and support for non-motorized trails in McDowell County.
For more information, contact Buz Buzogany, buzbuzogany@gmail.com or 847-727-1506.