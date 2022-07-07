McDowell marksmanship team scores high at Ohio match

McDowell High’s NJROTC marksmanship team again scored high at the national level.

The McDowell marksmanship team recently traveled to Port Clinton, Ohio, to compete in the Three Position Air Rifle Junior Olympic Championship.

The team qualified for this competition by winning the North Carolina state championship and then finishing 15th in the regional competition against all state champions. The team of Daniel Bell, Summer Wyatt, Anthony Escalera and Cole Cook finished the Port Clinton match in 10th place, according to a news release.

They competed against 29 teams from as far away as Alaska. Daniel Bell was the team high shooter with a score of 534 out of 600 which was also his personal best. The following day, they competed in the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s National Championship. All four cadets are returning next school year — giving McDowell a foundation for a very competitive team, according to the news release.

The team appreciates McDowell High School and McDowell County schools for their support of the team and the NJROTC program.