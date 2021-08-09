McDowell man grateful for an arrest in his dog’s death. She was hit by a driver who authorities say was impaired.

A McDowell County man is very grateful to local law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office for their pursuit of justice regarding the killing of his beloved dog.

Early on the morning of Tuesday, June 1, William “Boo” Owensby was walking his dog Polly, a Shih Tzu, on his property along U.S. 70 West between Pleasant Gardens and Greenlee. It was 5:41 a.m.

“It was basically a routine morning,” he told The McDowell News.

But it suddenly became anything but routine when a car came speeding around the curve. It was driven by Wayne Gilbert Lassiter, 54, of 112 Justice Road in Marion, according to the report by Trooper M.B. Childers of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Lassiter’s car, a 2018 Infiniti, traveled left of center and ran off the highway. It traveled across Owensby’s driveway and hit a mailbox and rocks used for landscaping before coming to a stop in a nearby stream.

The car also struck Polly.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“She started walking back to me and basically the car came across the property and hit poor Polly,” said Owensby. “I picked her up and she died where she was at.”