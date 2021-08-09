McDowell man grateful for an arrest in his dog’s death. She was hit by a driver who authorities say was impaired.

A McDowell County man is very grateful to local law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office for their pursuit of justice regarding the killing of his beloved dog.
Early on the morning of Tuesday, June 1, William “Boo” Owensby was walking his dog Polly, a Shih Tzu, on his property along U.S. 70 West between Pleasant Gardens and Greenlee. It was 5:41 a.m.
“It was basically a routine morning,” he told The McDowell News.
But it suddenly became anything but routine when a car came speeding around the curve. It was driven by Wayne Gilbert Lassiter, 54, of 112 Justice Road in Marion, according to the report by Trooper M.B. Childers of the N.C. Highway Patrol.
Lassiter’s car, a 2018 Infiniti, traveled left of center and ran off the highway. It traveled across Owensby’s driveway and hit a mailbox and rocks used for landscaping before coming to a stop in a nearby stream.
The car also struck Polly.
“She started walking back to me and basically the car came across the property and hit poor Polly,” said Owensby. “I picked her up and she died where she was at.”
Owensby said he went down to the stream to see what happened to the man who killed his dog. “I made my way down to the car to check on the driver and asked if he was OK,” Owensby wrote on Facebook. “He replied with ‘I don’t know what happened’ and that he must have fallen asleep. He stated that he had been up all night from arguing with someone and that he had taken some medication.”
Lassiter was charged with driving while impaired and careless and reckless driving. The damage to the Infiniti was estimated at $20,000, according to the report by Childers.
Owensby said he wanted Lassiter to be charged with the death of his beloved pet.
“He should be held accountable,” he told The McDowell News.
On Monday, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that Capt. Shanon Smith of the Sheriff’s Office charged Lassiter with cruelty to animals. He was placed under a $5,000 bond, according to a news release.
Owensby told The McDowell News that he really wanted to thank the local law enforcement and the office of the District Attorney for charging Lassiter for the death of Polly.
“With what you’ve done you have tore our hearts out,” he wrote on Facebook. “Polly, you will be forever missed in our life.”