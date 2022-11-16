McDowell leaders offer land to fiber optics company

McDowell commissioners made it easier for a telecommunications company to locate in the county’s industrial park.

In April 2021, Chuck Abernathy, director of the McDowell Economic Development Association (MEDA), spoke to the board about this company. Abernathy said in April 2021 this company already exists in North Carolina and is interested in relocating to McDowell County.

This company is interested in a small parcel of land of approximately three acres in the McDowell Industrial Park off of Rockwell Drive next to Baldor Dodge. This company would construct a new building on the site. Abernathy placed a conservative value of $3 million on the building and the vehicles. Water and sewer will have to be extended there as well, according to the April 2021 story.

On Monday, the commissioners voted on the incentives for this company, which is Fiber Optic Solutions LLC or FOS LLC.

The incentive would be for the county to offer the approximately three-acre site to the company at no charge. In April 2021, Abernathy said the McDowell Economic Development Association has placed a value of $45,000 on the acreage “which is well within our standard actions.”

Walker asked to be excused from voting on the incentive because he said he has rented space to this company. The other commissioners agreed to excuse Walker and they voted to approve the incentive of the property to this company.

Other business Also on Monday, the McDowell County Commission:

Approved the 2023 revaluation schedule of values. Consultant Tim Cain attended the meeting to present the schedule, which will govern the revaluation process.

Heard a presentation from Grant Buckner with the Catawba Riverkeeper. He gave an overview of the Catawba River basin plan. This document highlights several areas that can be addressed throughout the basin to improve water quality.

Heard a report from County Manager Ashley Wooten about ongoing building projects. They include the services building on East Court Street and how the space in that multi-story structure can be used. Another one is the future of the old EMS station on South Garden Street. County staff has worked over the past few weeks to prepare for it removal. The lot on the other side of South Garden Street is scheduled for paving but it may be delayed because of cold weather. The goal is to have it paved before the end of this month. The other parking lots owned by the county will be addressed in the spring once the asphalt plants have reopened. County officials plan to make improvements to the DSS building.

Approved an easement to Verizon. At a previous meeting, the board voted to accept no less than $25,000 from Verizon in exchange for an easement on county-owned land off of N.C. 226 South. The company has agreed to the county’s offer and sent a proposed easement document. The $1,000 would be paid out over a 25-year period for a total of $25,000.

Approved updates to county ordinances about handling hazardous materials and state of emergency. The commissioners adopted a new ordinance about the water system and it makes official practices that have been in place since the system started.

Heard reports about numerous water system projects. The commissioners agreed to have the firm of McGill Associates act as the consultant on the Hoppy Tom Hollow water upgrade.

Implemented a fee for EMS transfers that occur between the Mission Hospital McDowell helipad and the hospital building. These transports have increased significantly over the past several years.

Adopted changes to transit system policies.

Adopted a series of administrative items and tax matters.