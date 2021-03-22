McDowell High wrestling coach out after alcohol incident

McDowell Titan wrestling head coach Derrick Calloway has lost his job after an incident involving alcohol on campus.
The incident occurred Friday, March 12 at 1:30 p.m., according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. A citation was issued to Calloway at that time for possession or consumption of fortified wine, liquor or a mixed beverage on an unauthorized premise, the sheriff’s office said.
A statement from McDowell Schools Superintendent Mark Garrett confirmed an incident occurred at the school on that date, and Calloway’s employment with the school system ended Monday, March 15.
According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, on March 12, deputies responded to a request from school personnel in reference to a subject with alcohol on school grounds. After an investigation, the citation was issued to Calloway. The report, filed by school resource officer Deputy Thomas L. Lytle, said Calloway was in possession of two 750ml bottles of vodka, a small bottle of cinnamon whiskey and an empty vodka bottle.
Calloway was hired as head wrestling coach, assistant football coach and social studies teacher at the high school in Sept., 2019. He led the Titans to a 16-12 record and an appearance in the state dual team tournament in his only season at the helm. Practice for the abbreviated 2021 season begins Apr. 12. Wrestling is one of the final sports to begin in the COVID-shortened athletic calendar issued by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
McDowell Principal Edwin Spivey said a new head coach has been named, but the school had not issued a release as of press time Monday.
Calloway had previously been head coach at Avery and Allegheny high schools. His seven-year tenure at Avery came to an end when he resigned in order to “address personal medical issues,” according to a story in the Avery Journal dated April 10, 2019.
He was charged with driving while impaired on Dec. 3, 2020, according to another article in the Journal.
When contacted by The McDowell News, Calloway declined to comment.