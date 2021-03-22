McDowell High wrestling coach out after alcohol incident

McDowell Titan wrestling head coach Derrick Calloway has lost his job after an incident involving alcohol on campus.

The incident occurred Friday, March 12 at 1:30 p.m., according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. A citation was issued to Calloway at that time for possession or consumption of fortified wine, liquor or a mixed beverage on an unauthorized premise, the sheriff’s office said.

A statement from McDowell Schools Superintendent Mark Garrett confirmed an incident occurred at the school on that date, and Calloway’s employment with the school system ended Monday, March 15.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, on March 12, deputies responded to a request from school personnel in reference to a subject with alcohol on school grounds. After an investigation, the citation was issued to Calloway. The report, filed by school resource officer Deputy Thomas L. Lytle, said Calloway was in possession of two 750ml bottles of vodka, a small bottle of cinnamon whiskey and an empty vodka bottle.

