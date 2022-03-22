McDowell High School student attends law and justice program in DC

Aniya Surratt is on the case.

The McDowell High School senior was selected to attend the National Academy of Law and Justice in Washington, D.C., where she studied a wide array of topics during the course.

Surratt is a senior at McDowell High School. She hopes to one day have a career in criminal justice. She has been active in the criminal justice courses at McDowell High, where she has excelled both inside and outside of the classroom, according to her teachers.

She has assumed leadership roles in both Teen Court and the Tobacco Council. Surratt also participates in other leadership roles within PGC and the Racial Equity Club.

“She spent a week in our nation’s capital learning more about all criminal justice system branches,” said Mary Finley, career and technical director. “She engaged in daily briefings discussing target hardening, case law and current issues facing federal law enforcement. Additionally, Aniya participated in workshops in forensics and museum tours.”