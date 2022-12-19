McDowell gets almost $6 million in grants for housing needs

McDowell County is getting two grants from the N.C. Department of Commerce totaling almost $6 million and this money will be used to provide better housing for local residents in need.

Locally, the money will be used to fix around 40 homes across the county and fund a long-term transitional housing project. The county will work with the Gateway Wellness Foundation and Freedom Life Ministries.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded 30 Community Development Block Grant-Neighborhood Revitalization (CDBG-NR) fund requests to 27 local governments totaling $42.3 million. The requests will provide housing and public improvements for low- and moderate-income North Carolinians, according to a news release.

“North Carolina has made significant investments in our communities to help them provide affordable housing,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “Building stronger and more resilient communities is important to our economic success and these neighborhood revitalization grants will support them in doing just that.”

The CDBG-NR program offers non-entitlement municipalities and counties the opportunity to tailor community development projects to address the specific and most critical needs of their communities. This year’s awards include $5 million in funding that was earmarked by the N.C General Assembly exclusively for the Rural Community Development (RCD) Fund, a set aside for non-housing community development projects in Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties.

“These additional federal resources will help our most vulnerable communities as building and living costs have increased,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “This is a banner year for economic development and this infusion of funding will greatly benefit more North Carolina families and local economies by providing more housing options, jobs, and economic opportunities.”

The program conducted two rounds of funding with increased maximum per grant awards to offset the rising construction costs and other special needs that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first round of funding included 18 projects receiving a total of $15.7 million in CDBG-NR awards up to $950,000. McDowell County is one of those communities getting a grant and it will receive $950,000, according to the news release.

The $950,000 grant is to be used for the rehabilitation of homes for low-income individuals. McDowell County will be working with the Gateway Wellness Foundation on this initiative. Approximately 40 homes, located all around McDowell County, will be provided emergency repair or rehabilitation under this program, said County Manager Ashley Wooten.

Round two of CDBG-NR funding included 12 projects totaling $26.6 million with a maximum award of $5 million. McDowell County also got a grant from this funding and it comes to $5 million.

The $5 million grant is dedicated to the long-term transitional housing project being spearheaded by Freedom Life Ministries. The project will pay for utilities, site development, and 28 residential units for the program housing Freedom Life has planned for several years for hard-to-house individuals, said Wooten.

This housing project will be located along U.S. 70 between Marion and Nebo, he added.

The CDBG program is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program administered in part by N.C. Commerce Rural Economic Development Division. CDBG funds are awarded to enhance the vitality of communities by providing adequate housing, suitable living environments, infrastructure development and expanding economic opportunities. The state must ensure that at least 70% of its CDBG grant funds are used for activities and projects that serve households of low- and moderate-income, according to the news release.

Visit the N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division webpage for more information.