McDowell emergency workers are on the scene of a spill into the Catawba River

From McDowell County 911/ Emergency Management Thursday evening:
Emergency personnel are working to contain a hydraulic fluid spill along the Catawba River from Old Greenlee Road (near Columbia Carolina Road) to Resistoflex Road.
The spill was reported shortly after a fire at Columbia Forest Products. Multiple departments are on the scene.
This is a developing story.
