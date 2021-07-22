 Skip to main content
McDowell emergency workers are on the scene of a spill into the Catawba River
McDowell emergency workers are on the scene of a spill into the Catawba River

72521-mmn-nws-spill-p1.jpg
McDowell County 911/ Emergency Management

From McDowell County 911/ Emergency Management Thursday evening: 

Emergency personnel are working to contain a hydraulic fluid spill along the Catawba River from Old Greenlee Road (near Columbia Carolina Road) to Resistoflex Road.

The spill was reported shortly after a fire at Columbia Forest Products. Multiple departments are on the scene.

This is a developing story. 

