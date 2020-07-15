McDowell Department of Social Services closed due to COVID-19 cases

The McDowell County Department of Social Services is temporarily closed due to positive cases of COVID-19, public health officials said Wednesday.
This temporary closure affects both the Spaulding Road office and the main DSS building on East Court Street.
The Foothills Health District released the following statement: "These actions have been taken to ensure that we rapidly contain and prevent further spread of the virus. While we feel that transmission to the public is low, individuals that may have been in one of these facilities, on or after July 6, are welcome to get tested at the site below. It is the top priority of Public Health to protect the public and keep everyone safe and healthy."
DSS employees will be teleworking and will respond to voicemails left by citizens who are needing assistance. Call 828-652-3355 to leave a message for a DSS staff member.
Citizens can also find information online by visiting http://www.mcdowellcountyncdss.org/
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following location via a drive-thru setup:
Monday July 20, 2020
McDowell County Health Department
408 Spaulding Rd.
Marion, NC 28752
9-11 a.m.
